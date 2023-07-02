Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Deputy Chief Praises China’s Investment In Tackling Climate Change, Forging ‘New Development Pathway’

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 6:09 am
Press Release: UN News

The Deputy Secretary-General addressed students at China’s Peking University on Friday, describing their diligence and energy as critical to helping tackle the world’s challenges through multilateral action.

“The challenges are many and they are serious”, Amina Mohammed said, highlighting the plight of the planet.

“Almost all our indicators on the climate and ecological crises are pointing in the wrong direction.”

She praised China’s role in being an innovator and believer in the power of multilateralism to overcome challenges through collection action, pointing out that over half of the world’s new renewables are projected to be in China, both this year and next.

“This gives you a flavour of just how critical China is to tackling climate change and protecting nature”.

China ‘decoupling growth from emissions’

As one of the world’s largest economies and a major emitter of greenhouse gases as well as a major investor in renewables, she said China had an opportunity “to set the example of a new development pathway that decouples growth from emissions. One that ensures a renewable energy and climate-resilient future we strive for that is equitable, just and balanced.”

She pointed to the investments made by China in tackling climate change, singling out its role in the Presidency of COP15, where countries agreed the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework last December.

“This commits to reverse biodiversity loss and end our war on nature”, said Ms. Mohammed.

Just last week, countries formally adopted a new UN treaty to protect marine biodiversity and ecological systems and the International Energy Agency reports investment in solar is set to overtake global investment in oil production for the first time, she added.

China driving investment

“This is a milestone to be celebrated. And China’s enormous investments have played an important part”, she said.

She said amid the overlapping climate crises the was also hope.

“Averting the worst of climate change remains possible. This is the clear message from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the climate science.”

She reminded that the Secretary-General has called on the largest 20 economies, including China, to work together to accelerate climate action.

‘Sustainable, equitable’ partnerships

She said China now can set a further example beyond the renewables sector, “one of partnership. This shows how we can move away from predatory and exploitative practices that have often characterized the extractives industry, and move towards partnerships that will ensure sustainable, equitable and resilient supply chains.”

She pointed to the upcoming Climate Action Summit in Nairobi convened by Africa, and for Africa, saying “it would be an ideal place to build partnerships”.

But to respond to the scale of the challenges we face, we need China, and all countries to do more, said the deputy UN chief, “and young people must play a vital role.”

“You can use your voice and influence to make clear how important action on climate and nature are to you. To engage with the Government and businesses at all levels to go further and to cooperate”, she added.

“I urge you to apply the dedication and imagination that has led to you to this hall today, to help to build a cleaner, safer fairer world for us all.”

AI and the SDGs

Peking University was the last stop of Ms. Mohammed’s visit to China, which began this past Sunday in in Shanghai.

While there she participated in roundtables with business leaders including some international chambers of commerce to highlight the importance of sustainability, technology, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence to deal with the challenges of climate change as well as accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms. Mohammed also traveled to Huzhou City in Zhejiang Province and visited the UN Global Geographic Information Knowledge and Innovation Center, which seeks to strengthen data for the Goals.

Inner Mongolia: Afforestation and sand drift prevention projects

Next up, the Deputy Secretary-General travelled to Inner Mongolia, where she met Provincial leaders and acknowledged the regional efforts on climate action and long-term investments in afforestation. It was followed by a visit to the world’s first zero-carbon industrial park in Ordos.

Ms. Mohammed also undertook a visit to an afforestation project and sand drift prevention projects in Kubuqi, which also hosts China’s largest single-stage solar farm. The Kubuqi region comprises around 18,600 square km of golden sand dunes that plunge south in an arc from the Yellow River. Centuries of grazing had denuded the land of all vegetation, and the region’s 740,000 people were wallowing in isolated poverty.

A ‘just transition’ amid climate crisis

Back in Beijing yesterday, the Deputy Secretary-General held meetings with Government officials, which included the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the Executive Vice Foreign Minister, the Minister of Environment, and China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.

She outlined the benefits of financing and aligning China’s development objectives with the SDGs. Ms. Mohammed also expressed the urgent need for all leaders to embrace a just transition amid the climate crisis.

She further expressed the importance of an ambitious and action-oriented dialogue among leaders at the UN General Assembly in September at this crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris climate accord.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More


UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More

UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More


Alexander Gillespie: NZ Walks An Increasingly Fine Line With China

With bilateral trade worth $40B in 2022 & potentially reaching $50B by 2030, Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has coming up next - the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether NZ should join “pillar two” of the AUKUS security pact. More


UN: Security In DR Congo Worsens

M23's withdrawal has been piecemeal, tactical, and political, with the armed group still controlling the movement of people & goods in Masisi & Rutshuru. Its recent offensive repositioning raises fears that hostilities could resume at any time. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 