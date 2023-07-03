Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Macquarie Government Appoints Michael Davies As Head Of Federal Government

Monday, 3 July 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Macquarie Government

Following Macquarie Technology Group’s (ASX:MAQ) successful $160M equity raise to fund the expansion of its data centres and next growth phase, Macquarie Government today announced that that Michael Davies has returned to the Macquarie Technology Group family, taking the reins as Head of Federal Government.

Davies, who was most recently CEO of health software company, Global Health Limited, previously spent over eight years with Macquarie Technology Group in a number of roles including Head of Revenue, Chief Operation Officer, and Head of Commercial Operations.

Davies has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology space. Skilled in software and product development and data security governance, Davies is also passionate about the insourcing of engineering and technical resources in Australia, as well as the nurturing of skills and talent. He believes Macquarie Technology leads the way in this regard, as evidenced in 2017 when the company opened a new network operations centre (NOC) in Sydney in response to its third-party provider moving its business offshore. In doing so, Macquarie ensured these jobs stayed onshore and many more were subsequently added. Since then, Macquarie has partnered with the NSW Government to build out a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence.

He joins Macquarie Government at a challenging time for Australia’s national security, supporting Macquarie Government’s work in protecting Australia’s digital future by providing cyber security services to 42 per cent of the Federal Government. Davies says his decision to return to Macquarie was an easy one, given Macquarie Government’s history of providing integrated services and expertise in cyber-security, infrastructure, and cloud services to large and growing range of government agencies.

“I’m thrilled to return to Macquarie in a capacity that allows me to play an active and leading role in further supporting Commonwealth agencies,” he said.

“At a time when the nation is facing continuing and increasing cyber-attacks, Macquarie Government has transitioned from gateway provider to incorporate a much broader cyber capability. It’s exciting to be returning to the company at such an important time.”

Davies says that offering Commonwealth agencies modular, pragmatic responses to immediate problems will be a key focus of his new role, as is expanding his team, with the company now recruiting for a number of roles to help build out capabilities and enhance offerings.

“Macquarie is uniquely positioned to guide an agile, adaptive approach to consuming cyber security services, firming up productivity, and delivering complex, critical solutions on a national scale while remaining conscious of delivering on time and within budget,” he said.

Macquarie Government Managing Director Aidan Tudehope said Davies’ appointment is the perfect demonstration of the organisation’s strong commitment to supporting the government by providing the best possible talent, as well as Macquarie’s ongoing investment in its staff by creating a culture and environment to which former employees consistently return.

“Michael’s credentials speak for themselves and his proven experience as a leader will play a vital role as Macquarie Government looks to further expand on the ways in which we support Federal and State Government customers,” he said.

“Throughout his nearly three-decade career, Michael has served to keep customer service at the heart of business, and this is the approach we have always championed at Macquarie.”

