Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Committee Regrets Burundi’s Withdrawal From Public Dialogue

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 5:28 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (3 July 2023) – The UN Human Rights Committee has expressed deep regret that the dialogue with Burundi to examine the implementation of civil and political rights in the country could not take place as planned. The Committee decided to continue its review in the absence of the delegation from Burundi.

The public dialogue was scheduled for today and tomorrow to discuss a range of issues concerning Burundi’s 3rd periodic country report. Moments before the dialogue with the Committee was due to begin, the delegation indicated that it would not participate in the meeting in the presence of certain human rights activists. These activists, according to the State party’s communiqué delivered to the Committee today, were convicted criminals posing as civil society members.

The Committee informed the delegation that individuals who had been duly accredited by the UN Human Rights Office cannot be excluded from a public meeting. The delegation decided to withdraw.

“We were looking forward to continuing the constructive dialogue. The last time Burundi appeared before us was in 2014, and we are aware that many important developments have occurred since then,” said Tania Maria Abdo Rocholl, Chair of the Committee.

“We deeply regret that the delegation decided to withdraw, rather than present the State’s position on the improvements, challenges and critical issues that we are mandated to discuss with them. By doing so, the Government of Burundi has deprived itself of the opportunity to engage with the Committee and provide further information on the issues raised,” she added.

Following Rule 68 of its Rules of Procedure, the Committee proceeded to conduct the report in the absence of the delegation. The Committee stressed that the delegation of Burundi retains the possibility to submit responses to the questions posed by Committee members within 48 hours.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Bees Restore Ecosystems & Diversify Incomes For Honduran Farmers

In a remote island community, vulnerable to rising sea levels and other extreme weather events, tens of thousands of tiny, buzzing climate champions are helping to restore protective ecosystems and rebuild families’ incomes in the fight against the climate crisis. More


Ben Jealous: A Deep South Governor’s Race To Watch In US

'Mississippi Miracle' may well become the catchphrase of this election season. Brandon Presley (yes, Elvis from Tupelo is a cousin) is making a strong bid to become the first Democratic elected governor in the Magnolia State this century. More


UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More

UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More


UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 