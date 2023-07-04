Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

A Birthday Wish From America For Humanity On The 4th Of July

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 11:24 am
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

On July 4th the United States celebrates its 247th Independence Day. Or I should say, millions of people celebrate by trying to get away, resulting in many Americans voluntarily locking themselves up in crammed airports for days because of flight delays. As a leading pundit asks, “Is America toast?”

The best thing one can do for humanity is the worst thing one can do to one’s country: tell the truth about it. And the truth is that America has been toast for 30 years, ever since the USSR collapsed externally and the US collapsed internally.

In fact, being toast, which means “someone or something is no longer important or powerful,” is the least of it. Yet the Biden Administration is hell bent on disproving the fact, demonstrating, beyond all evidence and reason, that “America is back” after the purported Trump anomaly.

Domestically, the vast majority of Americans would agree with a conservative who ran down the list: “Congress: broken. Public education: broken. The I.R.S.: broken. The Roman Catholic Church: broken. The immigration system: broken. Cities: broken. Civil discourse: broken. Families: broken. Race relations: broken. And the most broken thing of all: public trust. Trust in government, in news media, in police, in the scientific establishment.”

Internationally, America’s geopolitical machinations are portrayed as contests between freedom and tyranny, between good vs. evil, even as the USA slouches toward authoritarianism and American culture is saturated with darkness and deadness.

Even so, the old fiction of American exceptionalism is dying a hard death. Much of the madness of recent history can be traced to US hubris after the collapse of the Soviet Union. “We won the Cold War” became the unquestioned proof of American exceptionalism. History will record that both sides lost the Cold War and the chance for peace.

Well before 9.11, America had turned the Pyrrhic victory of the Cold War into a confrontation with Russia by expanding NATO (a military alliance against the USSR suddenly without a mission) into expansionist idiocy. How would Americans feel if they had Russians breathing down our necks in Canada and Mexico?

Even small openings had to be closed in the need to renew old enemies to “make America great again.” As recently noted, Biden continued with Trump’s policies, and “Cuba and Iran didn’t swerve toward Russia and China because they realized they hate democracy. They swerved because the United States spurned their overtures and drove them into the arms of America’s great-power foes.”

The failure to seize the window of opportunity to work together after the dissolution of the USSR belongs to both Americans and Russians. But it was American arrogance through the wasted Clinton years, when politicians, academics and the media believed the United States sat astride the world during “the end of history,” that set the stage for the present hellishness at home and abroad.

Decency, fairness and respect have become exceptions to what used to be their rule in the United States. You can still come across good people, but when we meet, we bemoan the erosion of basic character that people once took for granted in the United States.

The exceptions become exceptional. On the hottest day of the year, when the temperature rose to 104F/40C, the air conditioning went out in the house late in the afternoon. At 8:30 on a Saturday evening, a very competent fellow fixed the outdoor unit as the temperature hovered at about 100 degrees. It took him an hour and a half. On Sunday morning he called to make sure the unit was working properly.

I was appreciative, to say the least. When I mentioned how rare it is these days to get that kind of service, he said he was “old school.” Then he spoke of how many people have been stiffing his company, from small jobs like mine to thousands of dollars on big contracts.

Turning on the news late Sunday afternoon, the nation numbingly marked another mass shooting, this one at an annual 4th of July gala in Baltimore, where at least two people were killed and 30 injured as multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd containing many children. Mass shootings in America have become as predictable as the weather, with people feeling just as incapable of doing anything to stop them (a mindset that also applies to climate change).

Recently I watched a short interview, irresponsibly conducted on a national news show, featuring the “entrepreneur” of a new start-up. He was shilling for his AI program that detects school shooters “when they first enter the school, so police can respond more quickly.” When did America become a country where everything, no matter how dreadful, is monetized?

Rather than face the rot at the core of a nation and culture that subjects its children to mass shootings in schools, they are given bullet-proof backpacks and taught duck and cover drills like kids used to for a nuclear attack. Most schools now have armed guards, and now billions of dollars in AI systems are being hawked.

This is the true state of the American nation on this 4th of July. And yet we’re still told, “there is no substitute for American leadership in the world.” Enough politicians in Europe believe that bullshit to risk being zapped when the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant melts down, or all hell breaks loose when Putin uses tactical nukes if Ukraine begins to retake Crimea.

What can the individual, no matter where we live, do in the face of the atavistic stupidity of nationalism, American, Russian, Ukrainian or Liechtensteinian? Cease identifying with anything or anyone -- not a country, a leader, a religious teacher, or even one’s precious self.

Martin LeFevre

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Bees Restore Ecosystems & Diversify Incomes For Honduran Farmers

In a remote island community, vulnerable to rising sea levels and other extreme weather events, tens of thousands of tiny, buzzing climate champions are helping to restore protective ecosystems and rebuild families’ incomes in the fight against the climate crisis. More


Ben Jealous: A Deep South Governor’s Race To Watch In US

'Mississippi Miracle' may well become the catchphrase of this election season. Brandon Presley (yes, Elvis from Tupelo is a cousin) is making a strong bid to become the first Democratic elected governor in the Magnolia State this century. More


UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More

UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More


UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 