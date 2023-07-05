Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Public symposium on new CDF law set, 6 July

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

A symposium to get public opinion and views on the newly proposed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act 2023 is set for tomorrow, Thursday 6 July 2023.

The symposium will be held at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Lecture Theatre, Kukum Campus. It will commence at 1pm.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in collaboration with the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) is hosting the public symposium.

Public and those who want to see changes to the governance and administration of CDF are encouraged to attend.

This symposium is part of the mandatory reforms that MRD is undertaking to improve and strengthen the delivery mechanisms of the CDF program and its governance.

Panelists for the symposium are: Dr Samson Viulu MRD Permanent Secretary, Dr Transform Aqorau SINU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Lincy Pende from the SINU Faculty of Education & Humanities and Mr Shadrach Fanega SINU Pro Vice Chancellor (Corporate).

Work on reforming CDF has commenced in August last year by MRD with the formulation of the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy, and the symposium is part of the process.

Cabinet has approved the policy (SICD) in March this year and that sets a bedrock for the ministry to go ahead with the review work on the CDF legislation 2023.

“This is a long overdue issue and our people have been waiting and eager to see improvements to the management and governance of the CDF program.

“CDF is not new and not bad. CDF is a good thing since it is easy to access by rural people, reaches remote rural areas and touches rural lives in many ways. But the management and governance part of it is an issue, and so the review work to improve it.

“We have captured views and complains from our stakeholders, integrity organisations and the rural folks during our previous consultations and that has helped us a lot towards this review work for a way forward in the management of the CDF program.

“For the benefit of our children and our future generations, we (MRD) have to make this bold move to amend this CDF program to guarantee every Solomon Islanders participate meaningfully in economic development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods, and we thank the DCGA Government for seeing it fit to effect these changes” the Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu previously said.

The new CDF Act and legislation once passed in Parliament will improves the CDF delivery mechanisms as well as pave the way for more positive changes in our rural communities to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

UNDP is funding the CDF reform work.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Bees Restore Ecosystems & Diversify Incomes For Honduran Farmers

In a remote island community, vulnerable to rising sea levels and other extreme weather events, tens of thousands of tiny, buzzing climate champions are helping to restore protective ecosystems and rebuild families’ incomes in the fight against the climate crisis. More


Ben Jealous: A Deep South Governor’s Race To Watch In US

'Mississippi Miracle' may well become the catchphrase of this election season. Brandon Presley (yes, Elvis from Tupelo is a cousin) is making a strong bid to become the first Democratic elected governor in the Magnolia State this century. More


UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More

UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More


UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 