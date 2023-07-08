Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement On France By The UN Committee On The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 6:14 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (7 July 2023) – The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, CERD, today adopted a statement on the situation in France, expressing its concerns and making a number of recommendations to the State regarding racial profiling and excessive use of force by law enforcement officials.

In particular, CERD urges France to promptly ensure that the investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Nahel M. is thorough and impartial, to prosecute the alleged perpetrators and, if they are convicted, to sanction them in a manner commensurate with the gravity of the crime.

It also recommends that the authorities address, as a matter of priority, the structural and systemic causes of racial discrimination, including in law enforcement, in particular in the police and calls on the people of France to exercise their rights peacefully and with due respect for the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Committee, which oversees the implementation of the UN Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, adopted the statement under its early warning and urgent actions procedures.

This statement is endorsed by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, and the UN International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement.

The full statement can be found here in English and in French: tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/Download.aspx?symbolno=INT%2FCERD%2FSWA%2F9833&Lang=en

