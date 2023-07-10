Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief Condemns Air Strike That Killed At Least 22 People In Sudan

Monday, 10 July 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the air strike in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Saturday which reportedly killed at least 22 people.

Mr. Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery to the dozens who were injured, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement issued that day.

The Sudanese army and rival military group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling since mid-April. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly three million have been displaced, including to neighbouring countries.

Mr. Haq said the Secretary-General was appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Darfur.

Civil war fears

“He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing,” he added.

The UN chief remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the sides has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilising the entire region. 

Mr. Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

“He also urges these parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and to enable humanitarian action,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the UN continues to push for the cohesion of international efforts under the auspices of the African Union, and welcomes the strong engagement of the East African bloc IGAD.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Grim Milestone As Ukraine War Reaches 500-Day Mark

The war began in February 2022 and the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has confirmed that over 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed since then, though the real number could be much higher. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Violence Between Tunisians & Migrants In Sfax Must Be Stopped

Controlling Tunisian violence should not be limited to improving field conditions, but should also address the underlying causes of tension by humanely managing migrant flows & combating the country’s growing anti-migrant sentiment. More


Un News: Continued Support For Syria & Other Crisis Regions

Martin Griffiths highlights the need to keep Syrian aid flowing & allow Ukrainian & Russian grain exports to reach global markets amid the ongoing war. He also voices concern over gender-based violence in the DRC & notes the lack of hope over the crisis in Sudan. More


Stuart Littlewood: UK Government Votes To Become Stooge For Israel

The House of Commons has robbed the public of more freedoms in order to shield the apartheid state from criticism by passing the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which bans Britain’s public bodies from boycotting or divesting from foreign countries and territories. More


UN News: Grain & Fertilizer Deals Indispensable To Global Food Security

António Guterres has reiterated “the importance of full and continued implementation” of the agreements known as the Black Sea Initiative, allowing Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs safe passage to world markets, and the Memorandum of Understanding over fertilizer exports. More


People's Coalition on Food Sovereignty: Stop Rural Bombings

Organizations from Pakistan, Myanmar, the Philippines, West Papua, Palestine, & India have unveiled Silenced Suffering: Stop Rural Bombings, a solidarity & monitoring platform dedicated to addressing bombings in indigenous & rural communities. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 