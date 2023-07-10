JAVLN Acquires OfficeTech Document Management Solution

JAVLN, a cloud-based insurance policy management platform, has acquired Technosoft Solutions’ document management and workflow software, including the well known OfficeTech product. The Australian acquisition is the second by JAVLN this year, further bolstering the company’s technology and support team, and ability to provide an end-to-end solution for brokers and underwriters.

Founded in 2002, Technosoft Solutions enables approximately 300 brokers and underwriters throughout Australia and New Zealand to better manage electronic files and team workflow. All Technosoft Solutions staff, based in Melbourne, will be offered roles within JAVLN, including Technosoft Solutions’ co-founder Irene Kendall.

“Adding OfficeTech to our platform makes it easier for brokers and underwriters to improve document management processes, gaining extra productivity and compliance benefits,” says Dale Smith, JAVLN’s founder and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome Irene’s team and the respected OfficeTech brand to our business as we build a stronger Australian presence.”

“Smart document management is now one part of digitally transforming policy management processes which are vital to every broker’s ability to respond to cost and regulatory pressures,” says Irene Kendall, Technosoft Solutions’ co-founder and CEO. “As a founder, I am proud to see my customers and people gain extra support and new opportunities within JAVLN.”

