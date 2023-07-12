Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
EStar Appoints Vin Sivan As Australasian Sales Director

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: eStar

Melbourne, Australia, 11 July 2023 - eStar, Australasia’s largest eCommerce solutions provider, has appointed Vin Sivan to the position of Sales Director for Australasia for both eStar and Viare, its stand-alone order management solution.

Vin has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, with a proven track record in achieving growth targets while maintaining a positive and vibrant team culture.

Prior to starting at eStar, Vin was Head of B2B at Opypro, a SaaS-based B2B trade management and payments platform used by businesses like Woolworths Group, HP and Kogan. Opypro was part of Openpay Group.

Vin has diverse experience in business development and was previously at Moula Pay, where he was solving the challenges around B2B Payments, trade credit and working capital. Before that he was overseeing a region for Humm, focusing on eCommerce and in-store payment options for BNPL. Vin’s experience in retail and franchise businesses extends to being a Master Franchise holder for New York Slice in Victoria.

At eStar, Vin is joining the company’s Melbourne-based team as it supports many well-known Australian and New Zealand retail brands to meet their eCommerce and fulfilment needs.

“eStar is a respected name in eCommerce and its investment in the Viare order management solution brings even more value to both large and specialty retailers,” Vin says. “Retail faces a rapidly changing environment and eStar’s solutions offer local eCommerce brands and retailers the technology and insight to not just remain competitive but to grow.”

“We are excited to have Vin onboard and we look forward to seeing what he brings to the role," says Alison Crosbie, CGO of eStar

