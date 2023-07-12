Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Agencies and Micronesian Governments Unite to Accelerate SDGs through Digital Transformation

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 6:06 pm
Press Release: UN Multi-Country Office Micronesia

Pohnpei, Micronesia, July 12, 2023: The governments of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Kiribati joined forces with the United Nations to announce the launch of a ground-breaking Joint Programme (JP) on accelerating SDG achievement through digital transformation to strengthen community resilience in Micronesia.

The Pacific SIDS face numerous unique challenges that impact inclusive socio-economic development in a rapidly changing global physical and technical landscape. Geographical isolation, limited resources, dis-economies of scale, and heightened vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change significantly impact their growth opportunities.

The Joint Programme provides a platform for synergies and collaborative action through pooling resources, expertise, and networks to explore solutions aimed at providing better access to digital services, fostering innovative and inclusive environments, spurring economic activities, and strengthening climate change resilience to improve the overall quality of life in the region. This is a unique opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society partners, and UN organisations in the region.

"Through this Joint Programme, we are not only leveraging the potential of technology but also nurturing resilience and empowering communities in the Pacific,” said Mr. Jaap van Hierden, UN Resident Coordinator Micronesia. “Together, we can harness the transformative power of technology, collaboration, and innovation to break barriers, create opportunities, bridge divides, and build a future where no one is left behind".

The Digitalization Programme brings together seven participating UN Organizations led by ITU, including FAO, ILO, UNOPS, UNESCO, UNICEF, and UNODC, under the overall leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator Multi-Country Office Micronesia. Financed through a USD 3.8 million grant provided by the UN Joint SDG Fund, the Joint Programme supports digital transformation initiatives, solutions, and policy framework developments to digitally empower Small Island Developing States (SIDS) across the Pacific Islands.

Currently, the participating countries of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the Marshall Islands (RMI), Nauru, and Kiribati are actively engaged in the development of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy. In-country consultations are being conducted to ensure the strategy's ownership and sustainability. This strategy will serve as a vital connector and launch pad for formulating or enhancing sector-specific digital transformation action plans, such as those focused on e-health, e-agriculture, and e-commerce. By adopting a holistic "whole of government" and "whole of society" approach, these countries aim to address key barriers to digital transformation collectively and guide their governments in leveraging digital technologies for inclusive socio-economic development and improved resilience in the face of unique challenges posed by their geographical locations and vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters.

To realize this vision, the Digitalization Programme will identify one pilot innovative island/district across five participating countries in the region. These selected pilot locations will serve as models for leveraging digitalization to enhance service delivery and drive overall development. The UN agencies will collectively implement digital strategies and capacity-building interventions and facilitate policy reforms to sustain and institutionalize digital initiatives. This will lay the foundation for long-term impact and progress that will pave the way to accelerating the SDGs toward an inclusive, sustainable, and progressive future.

The UN Joint SDG Fund is funded through contributions from fourteen development partners, including the European Union, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxemburg, Monaco, Norway, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Their contribution plays a crucial role in advancing the goals of the Joint Programme and promoting sustainable development in the Pacific region.

Website: https://micronesia.un.org/en/239356-un-agencies-and-micronesian-governments-unite-accelerate-sdgs-through-digital-transformation

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Multi-Country Office Micronesia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Deadly Attack On Peacekeepers In CAR

An attack by unknown assailants on a UN peacekeeping patrol from the MINUSCA mission near Sam Ouandia in the northeast Central African Republic on Monday left one Rwandan ‘blue helmet’ dead. More


UN News: Bangladesh Using Enforced Disappearances To Silence Rights Defenders

UN-appointed independent human rights experts on Tuesday called for the Government of Bangladesh to end all harassment against representatives of the human rights organisation, Odhikar, and to ensure respect for due process in legal proceedings. More


UN News: Don’t Ask Sudanese Refugees Where All The Men Have Gone

As conflict continues to rage in Sudan, UN humanitarians expressed alarm at a surge in the number of people fleeing to Chad. Pierre Honnorat, World Food Program Director in the region, said that 20,000 people crossed the border just last week. More

UN Watch: Human Rights Activists Urge UN Probe Of Top Official

A cross-regional coalition of 100 human rights activists & UN-accredited civil society organizations today called on Volker Türk to investigate Eric Tistounet, head of the UN Human Rights Council staff since it was created in 2006, for his campaign of "harassment and gross misconduct" targeting UN Watch. More


Euro-Med Monitor: EU’s Greenlighting Of Spyware Against Journalists Endangers Media Freedom

New draft legislation agreed by EU Council allows governments to use intrusive surveillance measures against journalists & their sources, attempting to silence them, undermine their watchdog role, and threaten the pluralism & independence necessary to nurture active citizens & resilient democracies. More


UN Special Procedures: UN Expert Cancels Syrian Trip Due To Lack Of Cooperation

UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, has been compelled to cancel his visit to the Syria, citing a lack of full cooperation by the Government. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 