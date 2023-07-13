Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
World's Most Famous Koala Celebrates Arrival Of An Adorable Baby Boy

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

Imogen the Koala, who is arguably the world's most famous 'living' Koala, whose videos have been seen upwards of a Billion times across social and traditional media has this week introduced her adorable bundle of joy to the world at her home at Symbio Wildlife Park.

Born approximately 7 months ago, the adorable little boy who is yet to be named, has finally decided to emerge and discover the world outside of Imogens pouch and straight into her warm embrace, much to the excitement of the Southern Sydney Family-owned and operated wildlife park staff and visitors.

At birth, Koalas are the size of Jelly beans, and they make their way to the pouch where they stay until about 7 months of age, when they are strong and big enough to emerge, albeit always clinging on tightly to their mothers and retreating back into the pouch for nap time.

Imogen was just 6 months old when another much younger Koala’s mother tragically passed away. To ensure the younger Koala’s survival, the tough decision to attempt one of the first ever Koala cross surrogacies was made, and Imogen was taken in lovingly hand raised by Zookeeper Kylie and her Husband Matt. There was very little knowledge about this ever being attempted, so the team of keepers and veterinary specialists we in constant communication and monitoring of both Koala Joeys.

Kylie and Matt took Imogen in and cared for her like she was their own baby, with countless sleepless nights, alarms set for bottle feeding, and transforming their bedroom into a makeshift Koala Nursery.

During the days, Imogen loved to cuddle and hold onto Matt when he was doing his computer work and enjoyed nothing more than mummy cuddles on the lounge with Kylie. Throughout the night, the nursery was her playground, as she learned how to climb and be a Koala. As the days and weeks progressed, both Harry who was being taken care of Imogen’s Mother “Grace” and Imogen who was being hand raised thrived.

Both koalas learning first-hand what it is like to be completely loved, by their respective adoptive parents.

Imogen grew into the most loving and relaxed Koala imaginable, always wanting that little bit more affection from her favourite humans, and her antics have helped educate and encourage conservation with people around the world with videos of her life being seen upwards of a billion times across social and traditional media. When Imogen was finally big enough to start living with her Koala family in the sanctuary, they too fell in love with the sweet little girl, and her excitement was evident.

It is this love that she has received her entire life that prepared her to become a mother herself, and the team at Symbio Wildlife Park is overjoyed that she has now welcomed her very own baby boy into the world, showing the same love and affection and affection she received from Kylie and Matt to him.

 

