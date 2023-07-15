Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Second Fire And Emergency Crew Arrives Home After Assisting With Canada Wildlife Efforts

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The second group of firefighters deployed to Canada were welcomed home today after spending five weeks battling wildfires currently raging across the country.

The contingent, made up of 21 Fire and Emergency personnel, left on 7 June to provide specialist wildfire support at the request of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

Unseasonably warm and dry weather saw this year’s wildfire season in Canada begin earlier than expected and as a result CIFFC sought international assistance to fight the wildfires.

Acting National Commander Brendan Nally says the crew joined contingents from across the world including from Australia, South Africa, France, and Mexico.

As of July 12 there have been over 3900 fires in western Canada which is more than 9.5 million hectares burned.

"To put that into perspective, the North Island of New Zealand is 11.5 million hectares," Brendan Nally says. "These fires are serious. Conditions are challenging for the crews especially with extreme heat combined with strong winds."

The Fire and Emergency crews have spent most of their deployment at Slave Lake where they have been focused on securing the active fire edge. This involves mopping up, running pumps, digging out hotspots, cutting fallen branches, and clearing access tracks and escape routes.

"Our crews are doing Fire and Emergency and their country proud with the hard mahi they have been putting in. We will continue to offer support to our friends in Canada and the response to these wildfires where possible," Brendan Nally says.

The contingent will now undertake a stand down period to ensure they’re sufficiently rested and recovered following their deployment. They were the second contingent to depart for Canada. A fourth contingent will join a third contingent that remains in Alberta later this week.

As at 12 July, there are 120 active wildfires in Alberta, with 17 out of control, 43 being held and 60 under control.

