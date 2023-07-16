Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World ‘Wilfully Ignoring’ Child Deaths During Dangerous Mediterranean Sea Crossings

Sunday, 16 July 2023, 6:05 pm
Press Release: UN News

During the first half of the year, 289 boys and girls died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe, or double the number compared to the same period in 2022, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday.

The figure is equivalent to about 11 children dying each week, “far beyond what we hear in news headlines,” Vera Knaus, the agency’s Global Lead on Migration and Displacement, told journalists attending the biweekly UN humanitarian briefing in Geneva.

“We cannot continue to ignore what is happening – stand by silently when nearly 300 children – an entire plane full of children - are dying in the waters between Europe and Africa in just six months,” she said.

Preventable deaths

Conflict and climate change are forcing increasing numbers of children to embark on the dangerous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

UNICEF estimated that 11,600 children have made the crossing during the first six months of the year – again nearly twice as many as in the same period in 2022.

However, the agency warned that the true number of child casualties is likely to be higher as many shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean leave no survivors or go unrecorded.

Ms. Knaus said it appears the world is “willfully ignoring what is happening”, given the numbers and the silence surrounding many of these preventable deaths.

‘Drowning in the world’s inaction’

“Children are dying not just in front of our eyes; they are dying while we seem to keep our eyes closed. Hundreds of girls and boys are drowning in the world’s inaction,” she said, noting that the Central Mediterranean is among the deadliest migration routes for children.

UNICEF further estimated that many children are making the crossing without their parents or guardians, with girls travelling alone especially vulnerable to violence throughout the journey.

During the first three months of the year, 3,300 unaccompanied or separated children arrived in Europe via the Central Mediterranean Sea route, or more than 70 per cent of the total.

Strengthen child protection

In response to the escalating crisis, UNICEF is supporting countries in strengthening child protection, social protection and migration and asylum systems. Staff are also working with governments to provide support and inclusive services to all children, regardless of their legal status, or that of their parents.

“These deaths are preventable,” Ms. Knaus said. “They are as much driven by the complex emergencies, conflicts and climate risks that drive children from their homes as by the lack of political and practical action to do what it takes to enable safe access to asylum and to protect the rights and lives of children wherever they come from and whatever their mode of travel.”

Save lives at sea

Meanwhile, countries in the region, and the European Union (EU), must do more to protect vulnerable children at sea but also in countries of origin, transit and destination, she said.

She also stressed the need for safe, legal and accessible pathways for children to seek protection and reunite with their families, through expanding access to family reunification, refugee resettlement or other humanitarian visas.

Additionally, countries must step up coordination on search and rescue operations at sea and ensure prompt disembarkation to safe locations.

Ms. Knaus said the duty to rescue a boat in distress is a fundamental rule in international maritime law, and pushbacks at sea or land borders are violations of national, EU and international law.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Disproportionate Use Of Force Against Kenyan Protesters

OHCHR is very concerned over reports of Kenyan police using excessive force to quell protests this week which have left at least 23 & dozens injured. The demonstrations began over what many view as unfair tax hikes and rising inflation. More


UN News: Deadly Attack On Peacekeepers In CAR

An attack by unknown assailants on a UN peacekeeping patrol from the MINUSCA mission near Sam Ouandia in the northeast Central African Republic on Monday left one Rwandan ‘blue helmet’ dead. More


UN News: Bangladesh Using Enforced Disappearances To Silence Rights Defenders

UN-appointed independent human rights experts on Tuesday called for the Government of Bangladesh to end all harassment against representatives of the human rights organisation, Odhikar, and to ensure respect for due process in legal proceedings. More

UN News: Don’t Ask Sudanese Refugees Where All The Men Have Gone

As conflict continues to rage in Sudan, UN humanitarians expressed alarm at a surge in the number of people fleeing to Chad. Pierre Honnorat, World Food Program Director in the region, said that 20,000 people crossed the border just last week. More


UN Watch: Human Rights Activists Urge UN Probe Of Top Official

A cross-regional coalition of 100 human rights activists & UN-accredited civil society organizations today called on Volker Türk to investigate Eric Tistounet, head of the UN Human Rights Council staff since it was created in 2006, for his campaign of "harassment and gross misconduct" targeting UN Watch. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Greenlighting Of Spyware Against Journalists Endangers Media Freedom

New draft legislation agreed by EU Council allows governments to use intrusive surveillance measures against journalists & their sources, attempting to silence them, undermine their watchdog role, and threaten the pluralism & independence necessary to nurture active citizens & resilient democracies. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 