Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Extreme Weather Highlights Need For Greater Climate Action

Sunday, 16 July 2023, 6:06 pm
Press Release: UN News

Scorching temperatures are engulfing large parts of the Northern hemisphere, while devastating floods triggered by relentless rainfall have disrupted lives and livelihoods, underscoring the urgent need for more climate action, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

According to the UN weather agency, June witnessed the warmest global average temperature on record, and heatwaves have persisted into early July. Torrential rains and floods have resulted in dozens of fatalities and affected millions in the United States, Japan, China and India.

‘New normal’

“The extreme weather – an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate – is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“We have to step up efforts to help society adapt to what is unfortunately becoming the new normal,” he added.

Deadly natural hazard

Heatwaves, amongst the deadliest natural hazards, kill thousands of people each year.

Elevated temperatures raise the risk of forest fires, as seen recently in Canada, which lost over nine million hectares of forests in 2023 till date, far surpassing the 10-year average of about 800,000 hectares. The resulting pollution and haze spread across much of the northeastern United States, impacting the health of millions.

Above-normal temperatures, with the mercury rising more than five degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) above the long-term average, are forecast in the Mediterranean region over the next two weeks, as well as in many places in North Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

A widespread heatwave is intensifying in the southern United States, with high temperatures likely in numerous places, according to the US National Weather Service, which says a few locations could even register all-time temperature records.

Raining like never before

Heavy rains and flooding have caused severe damage and loss of life in several parts of the world in recent days.

WMO said the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued heavy rain emergency warnings for the Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, on Kyushu, the country’s third largest island, together with a new daily rainfall record two days ago.

“It’s raining like never before,” JMA said.

Meanwhile, the northeastern US, including New York state and New England has seen deadly torrential rains. New York issued a flash flood emergency and more than four million people were under floods alerts on 11 July.

Elsewhere, floods in northwest China killed a reported 15 people, and northern India, roads and bridges collapsed and houses were swept away as rivers overflowed during heavy monsoonal rainfall and flooding, claiming dozens of lives.

Low-income countries at higher risk

The UN agency also highlighted that while developed countries have increased level of preparedness, such as warnings, and management of floods, low-income countries remain vulnerable.

“As the planet warms, the expectation is that we will see more and more intense, more frequent, more severe rainfall events, leading also to more severe flooding,” said Stefan Uhlenbrook, WMO Director of hydrology, water and cryosphere.

“Developed countries like Japan are extremely alert, and they’re also very well prepared when it comes to flood management measures. But many low-income countries have no warnings in place, hardly any flood defense structures and no integrated flood management. WMO is committed to improving the situation,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Disproportionate Use Of Force Against Kenyan Protesters

OHCHR is very concerned over reports of Kenyan police using excessive force to quell protests this week which have left at least 23 & dozens injured. The demonstrations began over what many view as unfair tax hikes and rising inflation. More


UN News: Deadly Attack On Peacekeepers In CAR

An attack by unknown assailants on a UN peacekeeping patrol from the MINUSCA mission near Sam Ouandia in the northeast Central African Republic on Monday left one Rwandan ‘blue helmet’ dead. More


UN News: Bangladesh Using Enforced Disappearances To Silence Rights Defenders

UN-appointed independent human rights experts on Tuesday called for the Government of Bangladesh to end all harassment against representatives of the human rights organisation, Odhikar, and to ensure respect for due process in legal proceedings. More

UN News: Don’t Ask Sudanese Refugees Where All The Men Have Gone

As conflict continues to rage in Sudan, UN humanitarians expressed alarm at a surge in the number of people fleeing to Chad. Pierre Honnorat, World Food Program Director in the region, said that 20,000 people crossed the border just last week. More


UN Watch: Human Rights Activists Urge UN Probe Of Top Official

A cross-regional coalition of 100 human rights activists & UN-accredited civil society organizations today called on Volker Türk to investigate Eric Tistounet, head of the UN Human Rights Council staff since it was created in 2006, for his campaign of "harassment and gross misconduct" targeting UN Watch. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Greenlighting Of Spyware Against Journalists Endangers Media Freedom

New draft legislation agreed by EU Council allows governments to use intrusive surveillance measures against journalists & their sources, attempting to silence them, undermine their watchdog role, and threaten the pluralism & independence necessary to nurture active citizens & resilient democracies. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 