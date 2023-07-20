Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Veke Continues To Support Momentous Developments In West Guadalcanal

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 7:35 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Member of Parliament for West Guadalcanal Constituency (WGC) Honourable Anthony Veke continues to support momentous developments in his constituency with the latest handover of three important community projects.

The handovers also coincided with the historic West Guadalcanal Tutugunu Festival held at Tangarare from 4th -7th July 2023.

Described as the first of its kind, the cultural festival brought together people of the constituency to reflect on their cultures and revive some of the social values that said to be slowly vanishing in their communities.

West Guadalcanal Tutugunu Festival President Peter Chanel Vosi said the cultural event was a success adding that cultural development is one of the major programs in the WGC Development Plan.

“Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people's identity. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage because it keeps our integrity as a people,” he added.

The cultural festival ended on high note as Honourable Veke handed over the important projects to communities there.

At the close of the cultural festival, Hon Veke handed over the cultural event venue to Tangarare Parish Council which include three (3) paramount chiefs’ house with a permanent convenient building.

Tangarare Parish Council will have the right over these assets to support their mission. The WGC also supported the Parish Council with two grasscutters, one chainsaw 070, three wheelbarrows and 4 tenths.

Assistant Parish Priest Father Clement who received the assets on behalf of the Tangarare Parish Council acknowledged Hon. Veke and WGC Constituency for the timely support.

Hon. Veke also handed over two water tanks to Tangarare Clinic with support towards the maintenance of the clinic’s old water source.

The handover of the clinic water tanks was well received by the chairman of the Tangarare Clinic Mr Anseto Junior.

He also handed over a satellite dish to Tangarare school which was fully funded under WGC Development Program.

The satellite dish was installed by Satsol Company.

Hon. Veke said satellites have become an increasingly important tool in rural development, providing access to a range of services and data that can help improve the quality of life in rural areas.

“Similarly, for our rural school, this is a very important development. Satellite technology has emerged as a powerful tool for increasing access to educational resources in rural areas.

“With the rapid advances in satellite technology, education can now be delivered to isolated and remote locations, allowing students in rural areas to access educational opportunities previously unavailable to them,” he added.

Hon. Veke further handed over a total of $15,000 cash to Tangarere Secondary School.

Tangarare Secondary School Principal Mr Edmond Kenge thanked Hon Veke and the WGC Office for the tremendous support towards the school and urge the students to make good use of such development.

“WGC development pathway is to empower and encourage constituents to become self-reliant and stand alone as you build your own world and livelihood,” Hon. Veke said.

The festival was funded by the WGC under its Development Program with an allocation of more than $200,000. It will be held annually to promote culture and slowly will become one of the events in the country’s tourism calendar.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Majority Of Women Live In Countries With Large Gender Gaps

Out of 114 countries studied, none has achieved full gender parity & less than 1% of women & girls live in a country with both high women’s empowerment and a small gender gap in areas such as health and education. Meanwhile, 3.1B women & girls live in countries characterised by large empowerment deficits & gender gaps. More


UN News: Health Risks Rise As Heatwave Intensifies Across Europe

The dangers from the heatwave engulfing the northern hemisphere aren’t over yet, the WMO warns. John Nairn, Senior Heat Advisor, said extreme temperatures are poised to grow in frequency, duration, & intensity - “Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat." More

UN News: Guterres Calls For AI ‘That Bridges Divides,’ Not Pushes Us Apart

The UN Secretary-General emphasised the potential of AI to accelerate human development, but also cautioned against the malicious use of new technology. If AI became primarily a weapon to launch cyberattacks, generate deepfakes, or for spreading disinformation and hate speech, it would have very serious consequences for global peace & security. More


Un News: UK Bill ‘Significantly Erodes’ Human Rights & Refugee Protections

The UK has passed a bill inconsistent with the country’s obligations under international human rights that could have profound consequences for people seeking international protection. The Illegal Immigration Bill eliminates asylum for anyone who arrives “irregularly," meaning they passed through a country (however briefly) where they did not face persecution. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 