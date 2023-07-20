Veke Continues To Support Momentous Developments In West Guadalcanal

Member of Parliament for West Guadalcanal Constituency (WGC) Honourable Anthony Veke continues to support momentous developments in his constituency with the latest handover of three important community projects.

The handovers also coincided with the historic West Guadalcanal Tutugunu Festival held at Tangarare from 4th -7th July 2023.

Described as the first of its kind, the cultural festival brought together people of the constituency to reflect on their cultures and revive some of the social values that said to be slowly vanishing in their communities.

West Guadalcanal Tutugunu Festival President Peter Chanel Vosi said the cultural event was a success adding that cultural development is one of the major programs in the WGC Development Plan.

“Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people's identity. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage because it keeps our integrity as a people,” he added.

The cultural festival ended on high note as Honourable Veke handed over the important projects to communities there.

At the close of the cultural festival, Hon Veke handed over the cultural event venue to Tangarare Parish Council which include three (3) paramount chiefs’ house with a permanent convenient building.

Tangarare Parish Council will have the right over these assets to support their mission. The WGC also supported the Parish Council with two grasscutters, one chainsaw 070, three wheelbarrows and 4 tenths.

Assistant Parish Priest Father Clement who received the assets on behalf of the Tangarare Parish Council acknowledged Hon. Veke and WGC Constituency for the timely support.

Hon. Veke also handed over two water tanks to Tangarare Clinic with support towards the maintenance of the clinic’s old water source.

The handover of the clinic water tanks was well received by the chairman of the Tangarare Clinic Mr Anseto Junior.

He also handed over a satellite dish to Tangarare school which was fully funded under WGC Development Program.

The satellite dish was installed by Satsol Company.

Hon. Veke said satellites have become an increasingly important tool in rural development, providing access to a range of services and data that can help improve the quality of life in rural areas.

“Similarly, for our rural school, this is a very important development. Satellite technology has emerged as a powerful tool for increasing access to educational resources in rural areas.

“With the rapid advances in satellite technology, education can now be delivered to isolated and remote locations, allowing students in rural areas to access educational opportunities previously unavailable to them,” he added.

Hon. Veke further handed over a total of $15,000 cash to Tangarere Secondary School.

Tangarare Secondary School Principal Mr Edmond Kenge thanked Hon Veke and the WGC Office for the tremendous support towards the school and urge the students to make good use of such development.

“WGC development pathway is to empower and encourage constituents to become self-reliant and stand alone as you build your own world and livelihood,” Hon. Veke said.

The festival was funded by the WGC under its Development Program with an allocation of more than $200,000. It will be held annually to promote culture and slowly will become one of the events in the country’s tourism calendar.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

