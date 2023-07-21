Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Winners Of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced

Friday, 21 July 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: UN News

The President of the General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi on Thursday announced the winners of the prestigious United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights for 2023.

Established by the General Assembly in 1966, the Prize was awarded for the first time in 1968 on what is now Human Rights Day, 10 December, and it is awarded every five years for achievements in the field of human rights.

Previous recipients have included Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Denis Mukwege, Eleanor Roosevelt, Malala Yusafzai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This year’s winners were the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, based in Belarus, Julienne Lusenge from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Amman Center for Human Rights Studies from Jordan, Julio Pereyra from Uruguay and the Global Coalition of civil society organizations, Indigenous Peoples, social movements and local communities.

 

Award ceremony

The recipients of the Prize were chosen by a Special Committee from more than 400 nominations received from Member States, the UN system, and civil society.

The Committee is chaired by the President of the General Assembly, and its members include the President of the Economic and Social Council, the President of the Human Rights Council, the Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women, and the Chair of the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) provided support to the special committee.

“The winners’ dedication speaks to the universal nature of human rights at a critical time,” said Mr. Kőrösi.

The award ceremony for the 2023 Prize will take place at UN Headquarters in New York in December 2023, as part of activities to commemorate Human Rights Day.

 

Defending human rights

The members of the Special Committee conveyed their admiration for all civil society actors who with their work contribute to the promotion, protection, and advancement of human rights.

They also acknowledged the important role played by human rights defenders and activists, praising them for their courage and dedication while strongly condemning any attempts to “silence and intimidate” them.

They expressed solidarity with those who are detained in retaliation for their work in defending human rights and pursuing the implementation of all the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, marking it’s 75th birthday this year.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Majority Of Women Live In Countries With Large Gender Gaps

Out of 114 countries studied, none has achieved full gender parity & less than 1% of women & girls live in a country with both high women’s empowerment and a small gender gap in areas such as health and education. Meanwhile, 3.1B women & girls live in countries characterised by large empowerment deficits & gender gaps. More


UN News: Health Risks Rise As Heatwave Intensifies Across Europe

The dangers from the heatwave engulfing the northern hemisphere aren’t over yet, the WMO warns. John Nairn, Senior Heat Advisor, said extreme temperatures are poised to grow in frequency, duration, & intensity - “Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat." More

UN News: Guterres Calls For AI ‘That Bridges Divides,’ Not Pushes Us Apart

The UN Secretary-General emphasised the potential of AI to accelerate human development, but also cautioned against the malicious use of new technology. If AI became primarily a weapon to launch cyberattacks, generate deepfakes, or for spreading disinformation and hate speech, it would have very serious consequences for global peace & security. More


Un News: UK Bill ‘Significantly Erodes’ Human Rights & Refugee Protections

The UK has passed a bill inconsistent with the country’s obligations under international human rights that could have profound consequences for people seeking international protection. The Illegal Immigration Bill eliminates asylum for anyone who arrives “irregularly," meaning they passed through a country (however briefly) where they did not face persecution. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 