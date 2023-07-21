Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Funding ‘Simply Not Enough’ For Rohingya Refugees, UN Agencies Report

Friday, 21 July 2023, 7:01 pm
Press Release: UN News

Current funding for critical aid efforts supporting Rohingya refugees living in camps in southern Bangladesh is simply not enough, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said, as dwindling resources have forced the second ration cut in three months.

In March, the value of the food vouchers for camp residents was reduced from $12 per person per month to $10, and in June, to just $8; the equivalent of 27 cents a day.

“The ration cuts are our last resort. Many donors have stepped forward with funding but what we have received is simply not enough,” Dom Scalpelli, WFP Country Director in Bangladesh, said in a release on Wednesday.

“It is absolutely critical that we give the Rohingya families back the full assistance they deserve. The longer we wait, the more hunger we will see in the camps – already we are seeing more children being admitted into malnutrition treatment programmes.”

Over 950,000 Rohingyas remain stranded in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, southern Bangladesh. Most of them fled their homes in northern Myanmar following widespread and systemic attacks in August 2017 by the country’s armed forces that former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein described as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

‘Only reliable source’

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR), which has been assisting the Rohingya refugees since the crisis erupted, said that the WFP food assistance is the “only reliable source they can count on to meet their basic food and nutrition needs.”

“But since the start of the year, this lifeline has been under severe pressure due to reduced donor funding.”

Alongside fresh food assistance, WFP implements nutrition programmes for pregnant and breastfeeding women and children under five years of age.

Despite this additional support, vulnerable households are still struggling to make ends meet. The only solution to prevent the situation from deteriorating further is to restore the full rations for the entire Rohingya population immediately, UNHCR said.

Falling donor funding

In addition to WFP, other UN entities and humanitarian agencies are feeling the impacts of falling funding from donors.

The 2023 Rohingya humanitarian crisis response plan, which requires about $875 million to reach the nearly one million refugees in need, is only a quarter funded.

The impacts of such cuts are particularly devastating for women and children, who make up more than 75 per cent of the refugee population and face higher risks of abuse, exploitation and gender-based violence, UNHCR warned.

Without enough food and no means of generating a legal income, refugees have resorted to increasingly desperate measures to survive, such as child marriage and child labour, as well as embarking on dangerous boat journeys.

Livelihood programmes needed

As the situation of Rohingya refugees becomes protracted and needs continue growing, more support will be needed from the international community.

Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative to Bangladesh, said the only way to prevent the humanitarian situation in the camps deteriorating further, is by investing in education, skills training and livelihood opportunities.

“This would allow refugees to become self-reliant and partially fulfill their basic needs through their own means – and above all, to prepare them for rebuilding their lives when they can voluntarily and safely return to Myanmar.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: New Vision For Peace Across Multipolar World

“The post-Cold War period is over, and we are moving towards a new global order and a multipolar world,” António Guterres said. He highlighted geopolitical tensions, grave human rights violations, distrust in public institutions, new conflicts, terrorism, & the weaponization of emerging technologies. More


UN News: Winners Of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced

Established in 1966, the Prize is awarded every five years for achievements in the field of human rights. Previous recipients have included Eleanor Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, Dr. Denis Mukwege, and the ICRC. More

UN News: Majority Of Women Live In Countries With Large Gender Gaps

Out of 114 countries studied, none has achieved full gender parity & less than 1% of women & girls live in a country with both high women’s empowerment and a small gender gap in areas such as health and education. Meanwhile, 3.1B women & girls live in countries characterised by large empowerment deficits & gender gaps. More


UN News: Health Risks Rise As Heatwave Intensifies Across Europe

The dangers from the heatwave engulfing the northern hemisphere aren’t over yet, the WMO warns. John Nairn, Senior Heat Advisor, said extreme temperatures are poised to grow in frequency, duration, & intensity - “Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat." More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 