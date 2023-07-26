Yoorrook Justice Commission Welcomes The Election Of New Co-Chairs & Council Of The First Peoples’ Assembly Of Victoria

July 26, 2023: The Yoorrook Justice Commission welcomes today’s election of the new First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria Council and the selection of Rueben Berg and Ngarra Murray as Co-Chairs.

The new Council and Co-Chairs were elected today by Members of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria at a ceremonial sitting in Parliament House.

The Assembly is elected to represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the path to Treaty in Victoria.

Chair of the Yoorrook Justice Commission, Professor Eleanor Bourke AM said:

“Yoorrook Commissioners congratulate Co-Chairs Rueben Berg and Ngarra Murray and Directors on their election to the Council of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria.

“We look forward to working closely with the Council, Co-Chairs and all Assembly Members to continue to advance truth telling in Victoria.

“Commissioners also extend their warmest thanks to outgoing Assembly Co-Chairs Aunty Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart. They have been tireless in their work for First Peoples and instrumental in establishing Yoorrook. We thank them.”

The Yoorrook Justice Commission is Victoria’s formal truth telling inquiry and the first of its kind in Australia. It was established by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the Victorian Government in 2021.

