Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Recent Developments In Israel

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 8:28 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 27 July 2023

I have been closely following developments in Israel where Parliament this week adopted a new law limiting the judicial power of the Supreme Court and where, for several months, people from across society have been demonstrating peacefully, building alliances for the defence of democracy and fundamental freedoms.

This broad-based social movement has grown over the months to stand up for human rights and preserve the democratic space and constitutional balance so painstakingly built in Israel over many decades. It demonstrates the extent of public disquiet at the extent of fundamental legislative changes.

Now that the recent legislative changes have been challenged in petitions before the Supreme Court, it is essential that the Court is afforded full space to decide the questions before it, according to due process of law, and free from political pressure or interference from any other quarter.

I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement - people who have put their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively hold the other branches of Government to fundamental legal standards and – ultimately - protect the rights of all people.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: International Community Must End Israel’s Annexation Of Occupied West Bank

Israel’s continuous annexation of portions of the occupied Palestinian territory, now focusing on large swathes of the West Bank, suggests an effort may be under way to annex the entire occupied Palestinian territory in violation of international law. More


OHCHR: Opposition Clampdown In Cambodia

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, denounced 'constant shrinkage' in Cambodia’s democratic space in recent years, which he said is undermining citizen’s fundamental freedoms and their right to participate in the public square. More


UN News: Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger

The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned an attempted power grab in Niger, following reports that the democratically elected president is being held by some of his own guards inside his official residence. More


Ramzy Baroud: Is The ‘Unbreakable Bond’ Finally Breaking?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of a 'sacred bond,’ touted the shared experience between both nations as 'unique in scope and quality', and celebrated the common 'values that reach across generations.' Such theatrical language hides an uncomfortable truth - the US/Israeli relationship has changed at a fundamental level. More


UN News: Over 350,000 Children Missing Out On Cancer Treatment

Treatment remains out of reach for hundreds of thousands of children diagnosed with cancer in low and middle-income countries. Survival of children in these countries is under 30%, compared with over 90% for children in high income countries. More


UN News: Syria Still Mired In Division

Months of “potentially significant diplomacy” to resolve the crisis in Syria have not yielded any outcomes or political momentum for the war-weary population, both within the country and those displaced outside. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 