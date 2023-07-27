Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Recent Developments In Israel

Geneva, 27 July 2023

I have been closely following developments in Israel where Parliament this week adopted a new law limiting the judicial power of the Supreme Court and where, for several months, people from across society have been demonstrating peacefully, building alliances for the defence of democracy and fundamental freedoms.

This broad-based social movement has grown over the months to stand up for human rights and preserve the democratic space and constitutional balance so painstakingly built in Israel over many decades. It demonstrates the extent of public disquiet at the extent of fundamental legislative changes.

Now that the recent legislative changes have been challenged in petitions before the Supreme Court, it is essential that the Court is afforded full space to decide the questions before it, according to due process of law, and free from political pressure or interference from any other quarter.

I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement - people who have put their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively hold the other branches of Government to fundamental legal standards and – ultimately - protect the rights of all people.

