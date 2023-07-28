Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Military Takeover In Niger

27 July 2023

I am shocked and distressed by the attempted military takeover in Niger and condemn it in the strongest terms. All efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law.

President Mohamed Bazoum must be immediately and unconditionally released, and his security ensured. The arbitrarily detained members of his Government and their relatives must also be released forthwith, and without preconditions.

I urge all actors to refrain from violence and respect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all. It is in the interests of all the people of Niger that the important democratic gains made in recent years are safeguarded and preserved.

© Scoop Media

