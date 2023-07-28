Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Guatemala: UN Human Rights Chief Concerned At Attempts To Undermine Electoral Process

Friday, 28 July 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (27 July 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday expressed deep concern at attempts to undermine the electoral process in Guatemala, which could result in the will of the voters not being respected.

After reviewing the preliminary results of the first round of the presidential elections, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed that candidates from the Semilla and UNE parties would compete in the second round on 20 August.

Following the confirmation of the results on 12 July, the Office of the Attorney-General and a first instance judge requested that the Semilla party be suspended over alleged irregularities in how it was set up. A day later, the Constitutional Court provisionally ruled that Semilla could participate in the runoff.

Subsequently, the Office of the Attorney-General carried out search and seizure operations at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, at the Office of the Civil Registrar, and at the Semilla party’s headquarters. Arrest warrants against two founders of the Semilla party and against the deputy director of the Office of the Civil Registrar were also issued.

There are concerns over the compatibility of these actions with international human rights law and the rule of law.

The High Commissioner reiterated the crucial call by the UN Secretary-General against any coercion, arbitrary or unlawful interference with voting processes and electoral rules. Türk specifically asked the authorities to ensure that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Office of the Civil Registrar are able to work independently and free from any undue interference.

“The authorities must ensure the integrity of the electoral process and respect for the will of the voters, as expressed on 25 June,” said the UN Human Rights Chief.

“Free and fair elections and the separation of powers are key to maintaining the rule of law and are the basis of a democracy that protects and promotes human rights,” he added.

“Demonstrations in the past few weeks have been peaceful but I am concerned about the increasing levels of distrust and polarization in Guatemalan society. I urge the authorities to continue to guarantee people’s right to express their grievances,” the High Commissioner said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: International Community Must End Israel’s Annexation Of Occupied West Bank

Israel’s continuous annexation of portions of the occupied Palestinian territory, now focusing on large swathes of the West Bank, suggests an effort may be under way to annex the entire occupied Palestinian territory in violation of international law. More


OHCHR: Opposition Clampdown In Cambodia

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, denounced 'constant shrinkage' in Cambodia’s democratic space in recent years, which he said is undermining citizen’s fundamental freedoms and their right to participate in the public square. More


UN News: Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger

The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned an attempted power grab in Niger, following reports that the democratically elected president is being held by some of his own guards inside his official residence. More


Ramzy Baroud: Is The ‘Unbreakable Bond’ Finally Breaking?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of a 'sacred bond,’ touted the shared experience between both nations as 'unique in scope and quality', and celebrated the common 'values that reach across generations.' Such theatrical language hides an uncomfortable truth - the US/Israeli relationship has changed at a fundamental level. More


UN News: Over 350,000 Children Missing Out On Cancer Treatment

Treatment remains out of reach for hundreds of thousands of children diagnosed with cancer in low and middle-income countries. Survival of children in these countries is under 30%, compared with over 90% for children in high income countries. More


UN News: Syria Still Mired In Division

Months of “potentially significant diplomacy” to resolve the crisis in Syria have not yielded any outcomes or political momentum for the war-weary population, both within the country and those displaced outside. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 