Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Guterres Strongly Condemns Suicide Bombing In Pakistan

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 8:03 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the deadly suicide bombing at a political rally in northwest Pakistan on Sunday.

At least 54 people were killed, and 83 injured, in the attack, which occurred in Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

International media reported on Monday that the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

Speaking that day in New York, Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to the wounded.

The UN chief also called on the Pakistani authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

“The Secretary-General denounces all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan in combating this scourge,” he said.

The UN Office in Pakistan has also strongly condemned the attack In a post on Twitter, adding “we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a quick recovery.”

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
MERHROM: World Day Against Trafficking In Persons

MERHROM calls for action to protect every victim of human trafficking and prosecute human traffickers and their networks. A comprehensive action plan must be developed to curb human trafficking, starting with the origin country, transit countries, and destination countries. More


UN News: World Entering Humanitarian Doom Loop

As Russia has not offered any free grain to the UN food relief agency & its policy of buying supplies from Ukraine has been based on its competitive price and quality, "We are entering a humanitarian doom loop where we save people who are starving, at the cost of millions of others falling closer into that same category." More

UN News: Missions Battle Old & New Threats To Protect Civilians

Heads of UN peacekeeping forces have highlighted the work of ‘blue helmets’ in some of the most challenging environments, protecting those in need not only from war & terror, but also from natural disasters & disinformation. More


UN News: Pledge To Remain Engaged In Niger

Humanitarian operations, development support and peace programmes in Niger continue in the wake of the military coup this week, the top UN official in the country said, just hours after the general whose troops seized the democratically elected president, declared that he was assuming control of the country. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 