Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Record Crossings Of Darién Gap Underscores Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 9:59 am
Press Release: UN News

Record numbers of migrants are crossing the Darién jungle in Latin America in a desperate and perilous journey, including from as far off as Nepal and Afghanistan, UN agencies said on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency of finding safe and regular pathways.

Crossing the Darién jungle – on the border between Colombia and Panama – and its infamous and so-called Darién Gap, is an arduous undertaking, involving hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape.

The dangerous journey speaks of not only the desperation but also the determination of those seeking a better life, or escaping violence and persecution, according (link in Spanish) to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It also highlights the urgent need for updating migration systems and a unified and human rights-based response to prevent future tragedies, said Michele Klein Solomon, IOM Regional Director for Central and North America and the Caribbean.

 

Last year’s record matched

According to figures from the Government of Panama over 250,000 people crossed the jungle on foot in the first seven months of 2023, matching the total number for the whole of 2022, which was the highest annual figure recorded.

Among those crossing the jungle are individuals from Venezuela (55 per cent), Haiti (14 per cent), and Ecuador (14 per cent), as well as individuals from Colombia, Peru and children of Haitian parents born in Chile and Brazil.

There are also people from as far off as China, Afghanistan and Nepal, which is almost 10,000 miles, or 16,000 kilometres, away.

 

Need for collaborative approach

IOM and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are working with national authorities, host communities and other organizations to provide humanitarian and protection assistance.

José Samaniego, UNHCR Regional Director, said that UN agencies are stepping up their activities to address the urgent needs of refugees and migrants, especially critical support in areas such as food, shelter and medical care.

At the same time a collaborative, comprehensive and regional approach is required to better respond to humanitarian and protection needs of people on the move in Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN agencies urged.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Immediate Action Needed To Avert Food Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action is taken to address food insecurity & climate challenges. Scaled-up and sustained action is needed to respond to the ongoing hunger crisis to avoid further setbacks and to mitigate future crises. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is The Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience An Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

UN News: WHO Hails Mauritius, Netherlands For Tobacco Control Measures

Despite the welcome news that over 7 in 10 people (5.6B) are now protected by measures to curb the dangers of tobacco smoke, 8.7M still die from tobacco-related diseases every year & 2.3B remain unprotected by tobacco control measures, exposing them to sickness and the economic burden of addiction. More


UN News: Ukraine War Intensifies & So Do The Needs

The ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are resulting in a surge in humanitarian needs. The UN is preparing for winterization, which involves distributing quilts, fuels, stoves, and thermal insulation to houses damaged last winter. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 