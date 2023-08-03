Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PWDA Responds To NDIS Data Breach

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 9:59 pm
Press Release: People with Disability Australia - PWDA

PWDA urges people with disability to remain vigilant to suspicious activity in the wake of the HWL Ebsworth data breach, which impacted National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants, prospective participants, their families and supports as well as NDIS staff earlier this year.

The data breach took place in April 2023, and affected HWL Ebsworth – a private law firm that provides legal services to government agencies, including the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA). In the last week, those affected by the breach have begun to be notified.

Responding to notifications of the breach, members of the PWDA community have expressed concern over the security of their private information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from People with Disability Australia - PWDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence a& the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the Darién jungle on the border between Colombia & Panama and its infamous and so-called Darién Gap, is an arduous undertaking, involving hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More

UN News: Immediate Action Needed To Avert Food Crisis in South Sudan

South Sudan faces a severe humanitarian crisis unless immediate action is taken to address food insecurity & climate challenges. Scaled-up and sustained action is needed to respond to the ongoing hunger crisis to avoid further setbacks and to mitigate future crises. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 