PWDA Responds To NDIS Data Breach

PWDA urges people with disability to remain vigilant to suspicious activity in the wake of the HWL Ebsworth data breach, which impacted National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants, prospective participants, their families and supports as well as NDIS staff earlier this year.

The data breach took place in April 2023, and affected HWL Ebsworth – a private law firm that provides legal services to government agencies, including the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA). In the last week, those affected by the breach have begun to be notified.

Responding to notifications of the breach, members of the PWDA community have expressed concern over the security of their private information.

