Un Experts Say Japan Has Made Strides On Business And Human Rights, But Must Tackle Systemic Challenges

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:20 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

TOKYO/GENEVA (4 August 2023) – UN experts today commended Japan’s commitment to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), and urged the government to address deeply embedded unfair gender and social norms to ensure full protection for human rights in the country.

“Inviting the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights shows the country’s commitment to promote human rights norms among the business community as part of its human rights agenda and commitment with engaging with human rights mechanisms,” said Damilola Olawuyi and Pichamon Yeophantong, who represented the Working Group on a 12-day visit to the country.

“While Japan has made important progress, such as being the second country in the Asia-Pacific region to have developed a National Action Plan (NAP) on business and human rights and issuing Guidelines on Respecting Human Rights in Responsible Supply Chains, challenges persist,” the experts said.

The Working Group observed a high level of awareness of UNGPs among large businesses in Japan and stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to raise awareness among small- and medium-sized enterprises and the general public. To this end, it is imperative that the business community improves capacity and understanding about human rights due diligence along value chains.

In its end of mission statement, the Working Group emphasised the urgent need to address deeply embedded unfair gender and social norms to ensure protection and respect of human rights for all without discrimination. The experts urged the Government and businesses to adopt initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion, and safeguard the rights of at-risk groups, including women, Indigenous Peoples, Buraku people, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, and LGBTQI+ persons. They welcomed positive practices adopted by local governments to tackle discrimination against marginalised communities.

During the visit, the Working Group examined issues including harassment and sexual abuse in the media and entertainment industry, challenges regarding the treatment of foreign workers under the Technical Intern Training Program, and the Fukushima Daiichi power station’s clean-up and decommissioning efforts.

“As Japan makes progress on business and human rights, the Working Group eagerly expects increased efforts to foster a fair and more inclusive society, including through the establishment of a national human rights institution,” the experts said.

They engaged with representatives from the Government, businesses, trade unions, and civil society in Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Sapporo, and Fukushima during their visit.

The Working Group’s final report, including its findings and key recommendations, will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.

The Working Group on human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises was established by the UN Human Rights Council in June 2011. Its current members are: Mr. Damilola Olawuyi (Chairperson), Mr. Robert McCorquodale (Vice-Chairperson), Ms. Pichamon Yeophantong, Ms. Fernanda Hopenhaym, and Ms. Elżbieta Karska.

