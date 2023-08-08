Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Venezuela: Union Leaders Imprisoned

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 7:08 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC and its regional organisation for the Americas, TUCA, deplore the sentencing of Venezuelan union leader Gabriel Blanco and three other trade union officials to 16 years imprisonment.

Gabriel Blanco, the Communications Director of the Caracas branch of ITUC affiliate ASI, was initially detained by military intelligence in July 2022.

In a joint letter to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle and TUCA General Secretary Rafael Freire described the sentencing as “arbitrary and in violation of the most basic rights of individuals, as well as constituting a serious breach of the right to trade union activity”.

They also emphasised that the government’s actions in this case have been damaging to efforts to establish effective social dialogue and address recommendations made by the ILO’s main supervisory bodies about the situation in Venezuela.

The ITUC and TUCA have pledged to support all efforts to overturn the sentences and to ensure respect for fundamental human and trade union rights in Venezuela.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Rising Above Floods In Viet Nam

Extreme weather in October & November 2020 highlighted the vulnerability of the inhabitants of the city of Hu in central Viet Nam to flooding. One man explains how his community has learned to adapt to and mitigate the effects of devastating flooding caused by tropical storms. More


UN News: UNRWA Appeals For Peace At Palestine Refugee Camp In Lebanon

Thirteen people have been killed and over sixty injured in four days of deadly violence at the largest Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon. The fighting between armed groups at Ein El Helweh has also forced thousands to flee their homes that have been damaged. More


UN News: Ceasefire Between Government & ELN in Colombia

The six-month truce with National Liberation Army (ELN), the largest remaining rebel group in the country, after ten months of negotiations, following the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement which ended over fifty years of civil war. More

UN News: Time Running Out On Election Timeline For South Sudan

A race against time is now underway in the world’s youngest nation as the vote looms against a backdrop of surging intercommunal violence and the impacts of the crisis in its neighbour to the north. More


UN News: Deadly Darién Gap Crossings Underscore Need For Safe Migration Pathways

Crossing the infamous Darién Gap between Colombia & Panama and is an arduous undertaking, involving jungle3 hikes over steep mountains, enduring torrential rain, and fording swift rivers. Those on the move are also at risk of robbery and rape. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Fourth Country In The Sahel To Experience Anti-Western Coup

The coup in Niger follows similar coups in Mali (2020 & 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), & Guinea (2021). Each of these coups was led by military officers angered by the presence of French & US troops and by the permanent economic crises inflicted on their countries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 