HKTDC Food Expo Kicks Off Next Week With Inaugural Food Expo PRO

Four concurrent events return with grand line-up and new pavilions

HONG KONG, Aug 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the much-anticipated HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, and HKTDC Home Delights Expo will run from 17 to 21 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The inaugural Food Expo PRO will be staged with the returning Hong Kong International Tea Fair at the same venue from 17 to 19 August. At the five events will be more than 1,700 exhibitors, providing a one-stop sourcing and shopping platform for trade buyers and the public to enjoy global cuisines and lifestyle products.

In addition, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and eight scientific research institutions, will be held at the same venue on 17 and 18 August to offer the latest industry information and promote the development of Chinese medicine.

Introducing highlights of the August's events at a press conference today, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "This year's Food Expo marks our first large-scale public food exhibition with tasting opportunities since the pandemic restrictions were lifted. We have renamed the former Food Expo Trade Hall as Food Expo PRO this year to serve the needs of the catering industry. Coinciding with several exhibitions and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products, these events will provide an excellent platform for both industry professionals and the public to explore and learn about diverse gourmet cuisines, beauty and fitness products, healthcare information, and trendy homeware. Boosted by the positive influence of the Consumption Voucher Scheme, we anticipate welcoming large crowds to the events."

Food Expo PRO - Showcasing a vast array of the latest and specialised product trends (17-19 August)

This year, the Food Expo's Trade Hall is renamed as Food Expo PRO. The first two days will be open to trade buyers, while the last day (19 August) will be open to public and trade buyers. The Food Expo PRO will showcase food and beverage products from 20 countries and regions, with 21 pavilions from Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Thailand, and from Mainland China's provinces including Fujian, Heilongjiang, Hunan, Jilin, Sichuan, Zhejiang, and more.

Exhibitors from all over the world will showcase various food, service, and technology that reflect the latest product trends, such as Korea's flavoured pickled seafood, Singapore's traditional coffee with unsweetened oat milk, Poland's smooth and mild fruit-flavoured vodka, and essence of mushroom (Yun-zhi) product from the Chinese Medicine and Health Food zone.

On top of diverse exhibits, the fair also provides more specialised and comprehensive information.

The new Food Science and Technology Zone will showcase innovative food processing technologies, such as peanut protein-based and alternative plant-based chicken products developed by food tech start-ups, and non-alcoholic beers developed by local academic institutions. Two of Food Tech Symposium sessions will be held during the fair, with the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Controlled Environment Hydroponic Research and Development Centre and the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong discussing the development of emerging technologies in the food industry in Hong Kong, and food technology start-ups sharing how technology is reshaping the F&B and retail industries.

Hong Kong International Tea Fair: Promoting world famous teas and facilitating cultural exchange (17-19 August)

Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to trade buyers on the first two days of the fair, and to trade buyers and the public on the last day (19 August). There will be 10 pavilions, including the first-time participation of Kenya Pavilion, and returning exhibitors from Sri Lanka, and Mainland China's Fujian, Guizhou, Hunan, and Jiangsu provinces, showcasing famous teas, tea products and tea wares. Highlighted products include the modern version of Chaoshan Gongfu Tea, enriched and concentrated milk tea, and Japanese handcrafted Tetsubins (cast iron kettles), amongst others.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair Tea Competition 2023 will be held with awards such as "The Best Aroma Award" and "The Best Taste Award", selected by professional tea judges in a blind tasting. Attendees will be able to sample the winning teas free of charge on the morning of 19 August.

The two trade fairs will continue to be held under the hybrid exhibition model EXHIBITION+, allowing global food and tea buyers to view exhibitors recommended by artificial intelligence (AI), and to arrange and conduct online meetings with exhibitors through Click2Match, a smart business matching platform, from 10 to 26 August, in addition to the physical trade fairs. For the first time, the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will pilot Scan2Match, which is designed to help buyers connect with exhibitors seamlessly from offline to online.

Food Expo - A culinary voyage around the world (17-21 August)

The 33rd edition of the Food Expo presents the Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, that will showcase global cuisines and dining options from around the world, will be open to the public for five consecutive days from 17 to 21 August 2023. The Gourmet Zone will feature nearly 100 exhibitors showcasing the finest cuisines from Asia, Europe and the United States, with desserts, organic greens and fine coffees from all over the world, making it a must-attend event for those who are in appetite for the finest cuisines.

This year, the newly introduced Wine Whisky Wonderland zone brings fine wines from all over the world, and there will be a special K-Food zone for food lovers to keep abreast of Korean culinary trends and culture.

The Public Hall will feature various exhibitors, including more than 30 well-known brands, such as Maxims, Tai Pan, Nissin, Sau Tao, Tao Ti, Kee Wah Bakery, Wing Wah, and Four Seas Group in the Premium Food zone.

The Food Expo also features speciality food and beverages, including Isey Skyr, the unique Icelandic yoghurt,100% handmade and original tinned cakes, frozen cocktail ice lollies from the Netherlands, organic collagen jelly from Korea, made-in-Hong Kong black truffle gelato, and more.

Back again will be the ever-popular cooking demonstration at the Star Kitchen. This year, 18 sessions of Star Chef Cooking Demonstration will be staged at Food Expo. They include Ronald Shao, Executive Chef of Mian; Hung Chi Kwong, Executive Chinese Chef of Run at The St. Regis Hong Kong; Adam Wong, Executive Chef of Forum Restaurant - Ah Yat Abalone; Chan Sai Fai, Executive Chef (Dim Sum) of Chuan Palace; Au-Yeung Chung Kei, Executive Chef of YUE; and Olivier Elzer, French founder, and mastermind behind Clarence.

In collaboration with the Environment and Ecology Bureau's Committee on Reduction of Salt and Sugar in Food, and the Centre for Food Safety, the expo will invite famous chefs to demonstrate "less salt and less sugar" recipes to advocate the ethos of healthy eating in the city. On 19 August, media veteran Jacky Chan will host the Chef's Dialogue featuring three renowned Hong Kong chefs who will share their cooking and dining tips and secrets. There will also be several exciting events during the expo, including seminars and talks, wine tasting workshops and exhibitor presentations.

Beauty & Wellness Expo - Rejuvenating the natural beauty from within (17-21 August)

The seventh Beauty & Wellness Expo will showcase a wide range of beauty, cosmetic, hairdressing, fitness and wellness products. In addition to the major pavilions hosted by the Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union, The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Ltd, and Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Limited, there will be new pavilions presented by the CIDESCO International CICA Association of Esthetics and Association of International Aesthetics Management.

In addition, Hieggo Pavilion will be exhibiting for the first time at Beauty & Wellness Expo, bringing with it a wide range of health products, with Lawrence Cheng and other guests sharing wellness knowledge at the fair. The expo will showcase an extensive variety of health and beauty products. These include the Pulseroll Vibrating Massage Roller from the United Kingdom, the DR. SCHAFTER Advanced Derma Laser Skin Peel, the FOOTDISC Anti-Fatigue Insoles and the Sericin Poria Pore Refining Booster.

A series of informative and exciting activities will be held including an "Introduction to Mental Health" sharing session organised by Mind HK; a preview of the 2023 IFBB Hong Kong Fitness Awards Charity Open Championship; a seasonal autumn/winter make-up demonstration by expert Edmon Wong; and seminars on topics such as Japanese manicure, slimming and nutritional dieting, and more.

Home Delights Expo - Igniting an ideal smart home (17-21 August)

The ninth Home Delights Expo will showcase smart home products, kitchen appliances, kitchenware, tableware, and household products. The Avenue of Delights will feature over 40 exhibitors and several lifestyle brands, including Towngas, ZWILLING JA Henckels, A-Fontane, LAURASTAR, Tiger, and German Pool. The expo will present new home products, including the Hydrogen Plus Cold & Hot Purifier, MasterMind, an AI massage chair equipped with voice control and bespoke functions, and a sterilisation machine for cleansing knives, chopsticks, and cutting boards by Zhang Xiao Quan.

This year, the Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association pavilion will continue to showcase home design elements that integrate technology into people's daily lives to build an ideal smart home. In addition, the Creative Corner will provide a platform for young start-ups to promote and sell their products. Apart from cultural and creative products, the public can participate in exciting activities such as bonsai design and dried flower gift making workshops.

ICMCM - High-calibre experts discuss the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine (17-18 August)

The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association together with the HKTDC and eight scientific research institutions will present the latest International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM), offering invaluable Chinese medicine insights and information for industry participants.

This year's theme is "Inheritance and Innovation of Traditional Chinese Medicine", featuring 18 keynote speakers, including experts from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, and Hong Kong who will discuss new Chinese medicine research and development and share successful product commercialisation cases. Running in a hybrid format, the conference will stimulate and facilitate exchange of ideas among speakers and participants. By attending the conference, registered Chinese medicine practitioners in Hong Kong may also apply for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

Promoting electronic payment with Consumption Voucher Scheme and daily lucky draw

with the second instalment of the Consumption Voucher Scheme rolled out, the HKTDC is encouraging exhibitors to embrace electronic payment methods to streamline transactions and enable a more convenient and efficient shopping experiences for the public.

The "Lucky Draw" will take place daily during the exhibition period with prizes including hotel accommodation and buffet vouchers, homeware, skincare products, gourmet food, health products and fitness classes. Spending HK$200 or more on a single receipt allows visitors to enjoy one lucky draw entry, with a maximum of five entries per receipt. The HKTDC's promotional website, "August Happy Buy", continues to help the public keep abreast of the latest shopping information, various flash sales, "HK$1" offers and more than 160 shopping coupons will be given away. In addition, the HKTDC will also launch a "BYO Utensils for Bonus Rewards" campaign to encourage people to support environmental protection, and some exhibitors will give bonus offers to those who bring their own utensils.

E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC's ticketing partner), which offers a HK$3 and Rmb3 discount for every transaction. Other sales outlets include the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App. Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions will not be available at the fairground. Instead, toll booths will be set up at the entrance to allow visitors to use their AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission instantly. The HKTDC has also extended the discounted morning and night admission tickets for the public to visit the exhibitions during non-peak hours on designated dates.

Websites

- HKTDC Food Expo PRO: https://foodexpopro.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair: https://hkteafair.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Food Expo: https://hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo: https://hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Home Delights Expo: https://homedelights.hktdc.com

- The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM): https://icmcm.hktdc.com

- August Happy Buy website: https://ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/

© Scoop Media

