Rubrik Acquires DSPM Leader Laminar To Accelerate Cloud Data Security

BLACK HAT, LAS VEGAS, Nev., August 8, 2023 – Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Laminar, a leading data security posture management (DSPM) platform. The combination will create the industry’s first complete cyber resilience offering of its kind by bringing together cyber recovery and cyber posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS. This acquisition supports Rubrik’s leadership position as one of the preeminent data security platforms and furthers the company’s mission to secure the world’s data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Rubrik and Laminar share a common vision that cyber resilience is the next frontier in data security,” Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer, Rubrik. “Laminar’s technology, ability to execute, and vision make it a perfect complement to our strategy and innovative roadmap. Together, our teams will create an integrated offering that gives customers the benefits of cyber recovery and cyber posture capabilities, and positions them to be resilient in their fight against cyberattacks.”

“There is a dark side to digital transformation in the form of shadow data, and more businesses are realising they can’t protect against what they can’t see—leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Amit Shaked, CEO and co-founder of Laminar. “We have found synergy with Rubrik, a company that cares just as deeply about ensuring that customers are prepared against the inevitable. The combination of cyber posture and cyber recovery will help create a cyber resilient future where organisations can take on any threat, at any stage of the attack.”

One of the biggest challenges organisations face today is low visibility into data across increasingly fragmented environments. According to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, more than half (51%) of organisations cite visibility differences as a top issue contributing to misalignment between IT and security teams. Further, according to Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023¹, “As data proliferates across the cloud, organisations must identify privacy and security risks with a single product. DSPM will transform how they identify business risks that result from data residency, privacy, and security risks.”

Laminar combines cloud-native design with deep security expertise to provide the visibility and control organisations need to protect their most sensitive data. Together, Rubrik and Laminar will further enable customers to be even more proactive in the fight against cyberattacks and provide businesses with cyber resilience. Key benefits to customers include:

Proactively improve cyber posture to stop cyberattacks before they happen by knowing where all of an organisation’s data lives, who has access to the data, and how it’s being used.

Expand focus beyond just network and endpoint security to include cloud and data security.

Prepare for more sophisticated cyber threats with AI-driven technology.

“CISOs are under increased pressure to ensure their organisations are protected from sophisticated cyberattacks. Yet the traditional cybersecurity solutions they rely on lack visibility into where sensitive data lives," said Marene Allison, Former CISO, Johnson & Johnson and Rubrik CISO Advisor Board Member. "One of the ways to keep businesses from being vulnerable to bad actors is to leverage cyber posture and cyber recovery, as both are required to achieve complete cyber resilience."

Rubrik Continues Global Expansion with New R&D Centre

To fuel cybersecurity innovation, Rubrik will also leverage the Laminar team to create an R&D centre in Tel Aviv, Israel. This will build upon the company’s existing R&D centres in Bangalore, India and Palo Alto, CA. Rubrik is thrilled to welcome and join forces with the incredibly talented and innovative team at Laminar to accelerate a shared data security vision and deliver even greater value to customers.

More information about this announcement is available here.

