Reference Customers “Praise” Boomi’s Ease Of Use And Speed Of Integration In Independent IPaaS Report

Friday, 11 August 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Boomi

  •  

Sydney, Australia — August 11, 2023Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023, receiving the highest scores possible in the wizard-driven integration criterion within the Current Offering category; and in the vision, roadmap, partner ecosystem, and pricing flexibility and transparency criteria within the Strategy category.

The Forrester Report states that “Boomi’s strong vision emphasises improving business outcomes via APIs, event-driven architecture, democratised integration, and AI to improve iPaaS user experience (UX). Customers of Boomi have access to a wide array of global and regional service integrators with strong Boomi partnerships. Its price structure and modular product is flexible and aligns with value delivered.”

Additionally, the report credits the Boomi Platform for having “strong guided integration processes, with suggestions for next steps and data mappings for building from scratch. It also supports creating productisable templates that can be configured for reuse by simply entering input parameters for a new instance. Reference customers give high marks for Boomi’s price predictability and value delivered for the cost. They also praise its ease of use and speed of integration.”

According to the Forrester report, “the importance of integration continues to grow. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) sprawl and function-first buying require integration to orchestrate between distributed vendor applications. API-led architectures require integration to orchestrate technical services into business domain services and to support a plethora of consumer channels. Growing demand for automation finds teams including iPaaS in their automation fabric toolbox. IT leaders use integration to breathe new life into legacy systems of record that struggle to keep up with cloud-native and real-time architectures, averting an expensive rip-and-replace migration from systems with untold years’ worth of complex business logic baked into them.”

As a result of these trends, Forrester recommends that iPaaS customers seek providers that “enable modern application architectures, support an automation strategy, and democratise integration.”

The award-winning, low-code Boomi Platform — the industry’s only cloud-native, fully on-demand iPaaS — enables customers to modernise and create better business outcomes easier and faster than ever before by providing end-to-end services, including application integration, master data management, API management, workflow automation, event driven integration, and B2B/EDI network management.

“With its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, approximately 20,000 global customers across industries trust and rely on the Boomi platform to easily deliver fast and complete business outcomes,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “Our platform has the full breadth of capabilities organisations need to eliminate today’s modernisation chokepoints and accelerate achievement of their digital transformation goals.”

As a category-leading, global SaaS company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi has also won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; and the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022.

Read The Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023.

Additional Resources

