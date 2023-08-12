Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Release Of Five Staff Abducted Last Year In Yemen

Saturday, 12 August 2023, 7:39 am
Press Release: UN News

The United Nations on Friday welcomed the release of five of its security personnel in Yemen who had been held in captivity for more than a year.

The men – four national staff and a Bangladeshi citizen – were abducted in the southern governorate of Abyan on 11 February 2022 after returning from a field mission.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was delighted to learn of their release, noting that available information suggests they all are in good health.

Mr. Guterres was “profoundly relieved that their ordeal and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end,” his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable,” it said. “He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen.”

 

In good spirits

The UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, also welcomed the development.

“I was extremely pleased to see for myself that the four Yemeni colleagues were in good health when I flew with them to Aden from Mukalla today,” he said.

Mr. Gressly reported that they all are in good spirits and in contact with their families. He thanked the Government of Yemen and others that helped to secure the staff members’ release and ensure their health during their lengthy captivity.

“While the entire UN family in Yemen is relieved that our colleagues are free, we also recall other UN staff are still held against their will in Yemen. We stand in solidarity with them,” he added.

 

The UN in Yemen

Yemen continues to face a protracted political, humanitarian and developmental crisis after more than eight years of fighting between pro-Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels.

More than 21 million people - roughly two-thirds of the population - need support and protection, and the UN and partners are delivering essential humanitarian aid and development assistance.

Humanitarians are seeking $4.3 billion to reach 17. 3 million people this year, but the appeal is just over 30 per cent funded.

Meanwhile, a UN-led operation to transfer more than a million barrels of crude oil from a decaying supertanker moored off Yemen's Red Sea coast, which began just over two weeks ago, concluded on Friday.

The floating, storage and offloading (FSO) vessel Safer has been permanently anchored for more than 30 years. Prior to the escalation of the conflict in 2015, it was used to store and export oil from fields around Ma’rib.

The fighting brought production to a halt and the FSO Safer deteriorated significantly in the absence of any servicing or maintenance, sparking fears of a major environmental disaster.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: De-escalate Tensions In Amhara, Ethiopia

On 4 August, the Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in Amhara after the regional leader said he was no longer able to contain a surge of violence between a local militia and the army over a disputed plan to absorb the regional security forces into the national army. More


UN News: Killing Of Presidential Candidate In Ecuador

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito on Wednesday evening. The attack occurred just two weeks before the next election and amid an escalation of violence and crime. More


UN News: Nuclear Plant Shuts Down Following Water Leak

The purpose of placing reactor Unit 4 in cold shutdown is to investigate the exact cause of a water leak. The nuclear power plant will move Unit 6 to hot shutdown to continue steam production. More

UN News: Epic Hudson Swim Highlights Importance Of River Health

Lewis Pugh is on a quest to swim the length of the iconic Hudson River to draw attention to the critical importance of healthy river ecosystems to oceans. The 315-mile swim will take him from the river’s source in the Adirondackss to the Atlantic Ocean. More


IPMSDL: International Day Of World’s Indigenous Peoples

Today is a celebration of Indigenous struggles. Amid the historical discrimination, oppression, and erasure, we have come to the international arena to reclaim our rights as peoples. More


Edgardo Ayala: ‘No’ To Sex Education Fuels Pregnancies In Central America

Pregnancies among girls and adolescents continue unabated in Central America, where legislation to prevent them, when it exists, is a dead letter, and governments are influenced by conservative sectors opposed to sex education in schools. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 