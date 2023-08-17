Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Landmark Collaboration Between HealthPro Pharma, Fior Bioscience, And Medi Lifestyle

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Medi Lifestyle Paves the Way for Next-Generation Preventive Healthcare through Strategic Collaboration, Elevating Its Position in the Global Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Medi Lifestyle Limited, a renowned Singapore-listed frontrunner in healthcare innovation, today unveiled a momentous collaboration between its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, HealthPro Pharma Pte Ltd (HPP) and Healthpro Marketing Sdn. Bhd (HPM), with FIOR Bioscience, LLC and Shine Bioscience, LLC (SBS).


This groundbreaking partnership promises to not only accelerate access to cutting-edge stem cell therapy products but to catalyse a revolution in healthcare, positioning regenerative medicine at the forefront of modern treatment across Asia.

The collaboration will meld the unique and complementary strengths of HPP, HPM, SBS, and Fior Bioscience, united by a shared vision of enhancing patient outcomes and breaking new ground in medical innovation. Fior Bioscience, with over a decade and a half of dedicated experience, stands as a perfect alignment to Medi Lifestyle's steadfast commitment to elevating healthcare standards through quality, innovation, and ethical practices.

Shine Bioscience, as the handpicked exclusive distributor for this collaboration's revolutionary stem cell therapy products, will capitalise on its far-reaching connections to Asia's elite laboratories, fuelling both research and development and streamlining distribution across the vibrant region.

Dato' Ken Low, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Medi Lifestyle emphasised, "We aim to import and distribute FDA-registered stem cell therapy products and lead localised research and development efforts. By driving innovation and maintaining the highest safety and ethical standards, we dedicate ourselves to our patients' well-being and satisfaction."

Mr. David Kasteler, Managing Director of Shine Bioscience, added, "This collaboration signifies a milestone in making stem cell therapies accessible and effective in Asia. Together with Fior Bioscience's pioneering research and the patient-centric approach of Healthpro Pharma and Healthpro Marketing, we're committed to transforming healthcare across the region."

Medi Lifestyle's strategic move solidifies its stance as a leader in preventive healthcare. The partnership encapsulates an ethos of pioneering technology, uncompromising safety measures, and world-class expertise that converge to set new benchmarks in stem cell treatment options.

With registered offices and clinics extending their reach to Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Medi Lifestyle continues to break barriers and redefine healthcare for the future.

Medi Lifestyle Ltd: https://www.medi-lifestyle.com/

