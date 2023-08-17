Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vertiv Highlights The Role Of Energy-efficient Infrastructure On Emerging Data Centre Technologies

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, held the Asia Channel Summit 2023 from July 24 to 26 at the Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia The summit theme, Experience Vertiv: Technology Through Impact Solutions, focused on energy-efficient data centre infrastructure solutions that support customers’ sustainability strategies. The summit hosted more than 200 attendees across Asia to experience how Vertiv’s wide range of data centre and IT solutions support the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals of organisations.

“This year, we took the Asia Channel Summit as an opportunity to recognise and connect with all our valued partners in the region while helping them experience how Vertiv creates long-term, positive impact on businesses, the society, and the environment. Our partners play a crucial role in expanding the reach of Vertiv solutions, which help companies achieve their sustainability goals regarding energy and water efficiency,” said Daniel Sim, senior director for channel business at Vertiv Asia.

A highlight of the plenary session was a key partner presentation on how collaboration can drive leading-edge technologies and business growth to end customers. Jacinta Quah, vice president, Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies shared with the delegates how Vertiv solutions contributed to the success of its data centre project for a licensed wealth management company. “The symbiotic partnership with Vertiv and the Dell relationship with the customer and partner was the key winning point,” said Quah.

The delegates also had a tour at the Vertiv Experience Center situated in the event premises to discover more about the latest Vertiv offerings, including power management solutions, rack UPS, IT monitoring solutions, thermal management solutions, and integrated solutions like Vertiv SmartCabinet, Vertiv SmartRow 2, and Vertiv SmartAisle 3.

A unique activity of this annual summit was a corporate social responsibility activity in partnership with a local school. Vertiv staff and partners accompanied more than 60 students for a day tour at Bali Safari and Marine Park for fun and educational activities. The group also donated English reading/activity books to support their basic education requirements.

During the gala dinner, thirty-six outstanding partners were recognised for their significant sales and business development achievements in 2022. It also featured classic Balinese sand art entertainment, providing a visual emphasis of the potential of technology and innovation to drive environmentally responsible, long-term goals.

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are expected to drive data centre growth and influence design deployments for current and future facilities, Sim remarked in his partners’ address, “AI and data are the future. The next wave of digital transformation is going to involve all of us. Vertiv will be and continue to be the key enablers of this transformation and we invite our partners to be part of this journey.”

Partners have remarked this event as a great learning experience, especially in light of market dynamics in the region. David Dempsey, Regional Sales Manager from Natural Power Solutions shared, “We gained some valuable perspectives from fellow partners, distributors, and Vertiv representatives across Asia, providing us with insights into the future of the industry. The buzz around AI and ESG discussions were inspiring, as we see these game-changers shaping our industry's growth in the coming years.”

Vai Le, Associate Director for Channel at Vertiv ANZ concluded, “The Asia Channel Summit in Bali proved to be a success, bringing together industry leaders and partners to explore new opportunities and strengthen the ever-evolving tech landscape within Australia and New Zealand.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

