Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Increasing Militarisation’ Of DPR Korea Fuelling Rise In Human Rights Violations

Friday, 18 August 2023, 6:30 am
Press Release: UN News

Continuing ‘severe, widespread and long-standing” violations against citizens of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by their own Government, must not be viewed in isolation from wider peace and security issues on the Peninsula, said the UN human rights chief on Thursday.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Volker Türk ran through a long list of rights abuses, saying that many “stem directly from, or support, the increasing militarisation of the DPRK."

His argument was reinforced by the UN independent human rights expert Elizabeth Salmón who told ambassadors that leaders of the DPRK – more commonly known as North Korea – have repeatedly demanded citizens “tighten their belts” to the point of starvation in some cases, “so that the available resources could be used to fund the nuclear and missile programmes.”

Weapons over rights

High Commissioner Türk noted how the widespread use of forced labour, including in political prison camps, by children forced to collect harvests and the confiscation of overseas workers’ wages, all support Pyongyang’s imperative to “build weapons.”

The Council met just over a month ago to discuss the “alarming and unsustainable” situation across the Peninsula, which is also impacting nearby countries such as Japan, following what was DPRK’s fourth intercontinental ballistic missile launch of the year.

The UN rights chief began his briefing noting the dire state of human rights there, which underpin not only security, but humanitarian action and development.

Rarely has DPRK been more “painfully closed” to the outside world than it is today, triggered by border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information gathered by his office, OHCHR, “including through interviews and from public information issued by the Government itself, indicates increasing repression of the rights to freedom of expression, privacy and movement; the persistence of widespread forced labour practices; and a worsening situation for economic and social rights due to the closure of markets and other forms of income generation.”

Since the shutdown, “only a handful” have managed to leave the North, he said.

Help ‘rebuffed’

Although DPRK has said it is open to international cooperation to help end a food supply and nutrition crisis, offers of humanitarian support “have been largely rebuffed” said Mr. Türk.

The UN Country Team remains barred amid the border closures, along with almost all other foreign nationals. He said the return of the Country Team and new partnership framework, “would be crucial to advancing coordinated work to address the suffering of the people”.

He called for accountability for victims of rights abuses, both via the International Criminal Court and via “truth-telling, the recovery of remains and reparations programmes.

Thousands of North Koreans remain at risk of being repatriated involuntarily, he said, where they may face torture and arbitrary detention. He urged all States not to send citizens home, “and to provide them with the required protections and humanitarian support.”

“Sustainable peace can only be built by advancing human rights, and its corollaries: reconciliation, inclusion and justice”, he concluded.

Crucial role of women for peace

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in DPRK, Ms. Salmón, highlighted the precarious situation of women and girls there, beginning with vulnerability to starvation, disease, and lack of available healthcare.

“Women are detained in inhuman conditions and are subjected to torture and ill-treatment, forced labour and gender-based violence by State officials”, she told ambassadors in the Council.

She said they needed to consider peacemaking “beyond the absence of violence or fear of violence.”

“The preparation for any possible peacemaking process needs to include women as decisionmakers and this process needs to start now.”

She said “clear benchmarks” on human rights were an essential element of any negotiations.

“I call upon the Security Council to place the protection of human rights at the centre of a reinvigorated peace and security agenda.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UNCTAD: Africa Can Become New Global Supply Chain Force

African economies should seize the opportunity to integrate into technology-intensive global supply chains and boost prosperity, but this depends on their ability to harness key market and investment trends. Africa could become a major exporter of higher value-added goods, creating growth and jobs, and fuelling a rise in productivity & wages. More


UN News: Warring Parties In Yemen Must Take Concrete Steps Towards Peace

Two senior UN officials highlight the need for progress towards peace in war-torn Yemen, which continues to face protracted political, humanitarian, & developmental crises after more than eight years of fighting between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Far From A Typical Coup

Over the past thirty years, politics in the Sahel countries has seriously desiccated. The story of the coup in Niger becomes partly the story of what Ruth First called “the contagion of the coup" in her remarkable book The Barrel of the Gun: Political Power in Africa and the Coup d’Etats. More

Brad Pearce: Rumors Of War In West Africa

West Africa is in its moment of greatest peril. As a result of a standoff between states over the coup in Niger, a war may break out at any time which could engulf this region that is home to 440 million people. The outside world responded to the coup with a suspension of aid and sanctions, but it is well established that sanctions only succeed at causing public suffering. More


UN News: Four Months Of Conflict in Sudan Destroying People's Lives

The “disastrous, senseless war in Sudan, born out of a wanton drive for power, has resulted in thousands of deaths, the destruction of family homes, schools, hospitals and other essential services, massive displacement, as well as sexual violence, in acts which may amount to war crimes," says Volker Türk. More


UN News: Afghan Girls' Voices For Education Echo Loudly

The condition of women and girls in Afghanistan is the "worst globally." The systematic curtailment of their human rights, coupled with the profound bias they face from Taliban authorities, could qualify as "gender apartheid" and "gender persecution." More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 