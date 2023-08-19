Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DR Congo - Children Facing Worst Cholera Outbreak In Six Years

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 7:40 am
Press Release: UN News

A spike in conflict and displacement in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is pushing children into the worst cholera crisis since 2017, warns UNICEF.

Across the country, there have been at least 31,342 suspected or confirmed cholera cases and 230 deaths in the first seven months of 2023 - many of them children.

The worst affected province, North Kivu, has seen more than 21,400 confirmed or suspected cases, including more than 8,000 children under five, according to the Ministry of Public Health. This compares to 5,120 total cases in all of 2022, with 1,200 of them children under five.

"The size of the cholera outbreak and the devastation it threatens should ring alarm bells,” said Shameza Abdulla, UNICEF DRC Senior Emergency Coordinator, based in Goma. “If urgent action is not taken within the next months, there is a significant risk that the disease will spread to parts of the country that have not been affected for many years.”

 

Urgent aid for displaced

The DRC, which shoulders the worst displacement crisis in Africa and among the worst globally, with more than 6.3 million displaced people across the country. Displacement camps are generally overcrowded and overstretched, making them ripe for cholera transmission.

“There is also the danger it will continue to spread in displacement sites where systems are already overwhelmed and the population especially children, is highly vulnerable to illness and, potentially, death. Displaced families have already been through so much”, added Ms. Abdulla.

UNICEF is calling for $ 62.5 million to scale up its prevention and response activities to the cholera and sanitation crisis over the next five months, which seeks to reach 1.8 million people, including 1 million children, with safe water, hygiene kits, latrines, medical supplies, and child-friendly cholera care. Currently, the appeal is just nine per cent funded.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Widespread Use Of Rape & Sexual Violence By RSF In Sudan

The Sudanerse conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and nearly 700,000 refugees & asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.” More


OHCHR: Human Rights In North Korea

Rarely has the DPRK been more painfully closed to the outside world than it is today. Human suffering of such scale and magnitude is a result of Government policies that were initially linked to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which have grown even more extensive as the pandemic has waned. More


Bobby Ramakant: Early & Accurate Diagnosis Is Gateway To Ending TB

If we are to end TB, then we have to find every person with TB and offer accurate and timely diagnosis, treatment, care & support. In 2021, 37% of people with TB could not get a TB diagnosis globally, while India, which has the highest TB burden worldwide, could not diagnose 1 out of every 3 people with TB. More

UNCTAD: Africa Can Become New Global Supply Chain Force

African economies should seize the opportunity to integrate into technology-intensive global supply chains and boost prosperity, but this depends on their ability to harness key market and investment trends. Africa could become a major exporter of higher value-added goods, creating growth and jobs, and fuelling a rise in productivity & wages. More


UN News: Warring Parties In Yemen Must Take Concrete Steps Towards Peace

Two senior UN officials highlight the need for progress towards peace in war-torn Yemen, which continues to face protracted political, humanitarian, & developmental crises after more than eight years of fighting between pro-Government forces and Houthi rebels. More


Globetrotter: Niger Is Far From A Typical Coup

Over the past thirty years, politics in the Sahel countries has seriously desiccated. The story of the coup in Niger becomes partly the story of what Ruth First called “the contagion of the coup" in her remarkable book The Barrel of the Gun: Political Power in Africa and the Coup d’Etats. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 