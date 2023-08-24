Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greece: Rights Experts Condemn ‘Racist Violence’ Against Asylum-seekers

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 5:57 am
Press Release: UN News

Greece must adopt “safe and impartial” border policies and practices and hold its law enforcement officers accountable for abuses, a group of UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts said in a statement on Wednesday.

That’s the message from the group of eight experts, including Ashwini K.P., the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, who urged Greece on Wednesday to investigate alleged violations against asylum-seekers.

They said that they were “particularly concerned” by the failure of the country’s security personnel and coast guard to provide “prompt and effective” assistance to migrants in distress and ensure safe disembarkation and adequate reception.

Rounded up

Earlier this month, the independent experts requested detailed information from the Greek Government on a case involving 12 asylum seekers from Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia, including a six-month-old infant, who had reached Greek territory only to be rounded up by masked men, stripped of their belongings and forcibly taken to the port of Mytilene in Lesbos on 11 April.

“The violence, which was captured on video – verified, and reported by the media – exposed the racist exclusion and cruelty of Europe’s border protection practices,” the experts declared.

“The past 12 months have been among the deadliest for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants of African descent and others on their journeys, particularly along sea and land routes in the Middle East and North Africa region, and in perilous Sahara and Mediterranean crossings,” they noted.

‘Deliberate and coordinated policy’

“While the investigation is ongoing, there is growing evidence of a deliberate and coordinated policy of forcible return and other dehumanising border control practices by Greece “going far beyond deterrence and in contravention of its international obligations”.

“The role of racism and systemic racism in the treatment of asylum-seekers must be confronted within any meaningful review of these practices,” the experts said.

States have obligations under international human rights and refugee law to address the dangers and risks faced by migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in host and transit countries.

A lack of regular migration pathways, coupled with restrictive migration policies, xenophobic rhetoric and many other push factors, operate to aggravate dangers and risks rather than mitigate them, the experts added.

Collective expulsions

They found the alleged unlawful, arbitrary, and collective expulsion of the asylum-seekers to be of particular concern, as it directly contravenes due process and the protections provided by the 1951 Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The said it was important not only to safeguard the lives of persons of African descent on the move, “but to ensure that their human rights, security and dignity are also preserved with special protection measures for those – including women and children – who are at most risk,” the experts said.

Special Rapporteurs and experts who serve on Working Groups are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organisation. They serve in their individual capacity and receive no salary for their work.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Financing Tool Increases Access To Mosquito Nets

The Revolving Facility, an initiative of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, & Malaria, invests $4B annually in over 100 countries to stamp out these deadly diseases. Using advanced market commitments to drive more affordable access and innovations at greater scale, it negotiates improved supply terms for health products. More


INSS Insight: Russian War Exacerbates Demographic Crisis

The invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated Russia’s demographic crisis. Military recruitment and a wave of emigration have aggravated the reality of the low birthrate and life expectancy as young educated men leave and Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are elderly, women, or children, arrive. More


UN News: Taliban Responsible For Revenge Killings & Torture

Between August 2021 and June 2023, the country’s de facto authorities were responsible for 218 extrajudicial killings, 14 enforced disappearances, over 144 instances of torture and ill treatment, and 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions. More

John P. Ruel: Private Military Companies Expand In Africa

In a continent marked by decades of post-colonial turmoil, PMSCs have steadily gained influence, evolving from mercenaries for hire into powerful, corporate-driven forces. As the Sahel region continues to grapple with instability & conflict, PMSCs continue to reshape Africa’s security in profound & unpredictable ways. More


UN News: Israeli-Palestinian Death Toll Highest Since 2005

Over 200 Palestinians & nearly 30 Israelis have been killed this year in demonstrations, clashes, military operations, and other incidents. This surpasses last year’s death toll and is the highest number of fatalities since 2005, reflecting “concerning trends” throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory. More


UN News: Scorching World Buckles Under Extreme Heat

Heat warnings have been issued by many weather services across Europe, including in France, Germany, Poland, & Switzerland. Parts of, the Middle East are expected to see temperatures over 50 degrees Celsius and Japan is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, shattering temperature records. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 