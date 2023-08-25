Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Macquarie Data Centres Supersizes New Data Centre For Hyperscalers And AI

Friday, 25 August 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Macquarie Data Centres


Leading sovereign provider announces potential to increase capacity at its next data centre, IC3 Super West, by up to 41% to reach up to 45MW

SYDNEY – 25 August 2023 – Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced a major expansion to its next data centre, IC3 Super West. This expansion gives IC3 Super West the potential to increase its IT load to 45 megawatts, a 41 per cent increase from its original plans.

The expansion reflects Macquarie Data Centres’ ambitious expansion plans to meet rapidly rising demand for power and data-hungry AI workloads in Australia while creating the ideal home for hyperscale cloud customers.

Macquarie Data Centres Group Executive, David Hirst, said:

“According to CSIRO, the Australian economy could gain A$315 billion by 2028 through the integration of AI. However, unlocking the full potential of AI hinges on the availability of advanced AI-ready data centres. To ensure optimal performance in training and inference of these AI models, we are designing our upcoming data centres to meet and surpass the demanding requirements for higher densities.”

IC3 Super West will be able to efficiently support the high densities and multi-megawatt power requirements of new AI chip and server infrastructure. The state-of-the-art data centre will also have the cooling requirements to match, by optimising the latest in both air and liquid cooling technologies.

This new data centre will be the third edition to the provider’s Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s premier North Zone. The increase in planned capacity will mean the total campus IT load could reach 63MW.

Macquarie Data Centres’ ambitious growth plans were bolstered by a A$160 million capital raise in June 2023. The Australian data centre provider announced that the capital raise would be put towards its future-focused expansion strategy which involves acquiring sites in Sydney to accelerate growth and support the AI megatrend.

Macquarie has voiced its support for AI innovation in Australia and is committed to strengthening its sovereign data centre and cloud services operations to facilitate this. The company also recently added two new ultra-secure zones in its existing Sydney and Canberra data centre campus as part of a wider set of upgrades.

###

About Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres is Australia’s most trusted sovereign data centre provider. It houses and protects the data for the world’s biggest hyperscalers, Global Fortune 500 companies and 42% of the Australian Federal Government. Part of the ASX-listed Macquarie Technology Group, it has been successfully operating data centres in Australia for over 20 years.

Macquarie Data Centres currently owns and operates three data centres campuses, two in Sydney and one in Canberra, all of which are Certified Strategic by the Australian Government. Its flagship campus, the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s North Zone is purpose-built to support the ever-changing needs of hyperscalers and AI.

Offering the confidence of a 100% uptime guarantee, its certified strategic data centres provide the highest levels of security, sovereignty, service and compliance for their customers.

macquariedatacentres.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Macquarie Data Centres on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Over 2 Million Children Displaced By Sudan War

Fighting between the Sudanese Army and military rival the Rapid Support Forces which erupted in April has displaced 1.7M children within the country, while over 470,000 have fled across the border, an average of over 700 displaced every hour. More


UN News: No Justice For Myanmar’s Rohingya

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has reiterated the call for accountability and justice for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven from their homes in Myanmar by security forces in what has been described as “textbook” ethnic cleansing. More


UN News: Ukrainian People's "Unimaginable Suffering"

Since the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, the conflict has had devastating consequences for civilians. OHCHR has confirmed at least 9,444 civilian deaths, including 545 children, and about 17,000 injuries, among them 1,156 children. More

OHCHR: Call For Safe Border Policies & Practices In Greece

Twelve asylum-seekers, including a six-month-old infant, who had already reached Greek territory, were rounded up by masked men, stripped of their belongings, and forcibly taken to the port of Mytilene in Lesbos on 11 April. Some of them reported they had arrived on the island in a smuggler's boat the day before. More


Stop the Wall Campaign: Palestinian Children In Crosshairs Of Israeli Apartheid

2,280 Palestinian children have been killed since January 2000. From January to August 2023 Israel has killed at least 38 Palestinian children, injured almost 1,000, and imprisoned 160. Beyond these shocking numbers, there is an evident pattern in Israeli policies. More


Glen Johnson: All Downhill For Zelensky After NATO Summit

Leading up to last month’s NATO summit the collective West could barely contain its disappointment in Ukraine’s much anticipated counter-offensive. Images of Western military hardware burning on the Pontic-Caspian steppe did little to boost egos in Washington, Brussels, & London. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 