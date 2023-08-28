Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Smart WFM Appoints Chloe Rees As Head Of Customer Success

Monday, 28 August 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Smart WFM

Former Coles, Allianz, and Ambulance Victoria HR Tech Expert Signs Major Deals as Australian Organisations Face Major Industrial Landscape Challenges

Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced it has appointed HR digital transformation leader Chloe Rees to the newly created role of Head of Customer Success.

Rees brings a wealth of HR technology experience from companies including Coles Group, Allianz, Ambulance Victoria and AAMI. Her primary focus is aligning customers’ operating models and processes with workforce management (WFM) and human capital management (HCM) technologies that make sense for their business and people.

Rees has already made significant strides helping Smart WFM to secure contract wins, with a major Australian insurance provider and a significant gaming and resorts organisation, where she has engaged with clients to help them accelerate their business case for HR transformation.

“Chloe’s deep HR tech insights and experience across a variety of industries mean she can help major organisations understand and unpack all the complex moving parts within transformation projects,” said Smart WFM CEO Jarrod McGrath. “It’s a layer of support that isn’t easily found with vendors or other partners and it’s been a major lift for our customers straight away.”

Rees is also strengthening Smart WFM’s broader partnership model developing relationships with key leaders in HR, payroll and workforce management.

Industrial landscape challenges

Rees’s appointment comes at a time where Australian employers are facing increased scrutiny from the Fair Work Ombudsman, as cases of underpayments by big employers have skyrocketed.

“Underpayments are usually accidental, resulting from a mix of complicated awards, poor timekeeping methodologies, manual payroll processes and inadequate payroll controls,” said Rees.

“Automating these processes, where possible, is a natural next step for most employers to mitigate risk, become more strategic in their WFM practices, and improve employee experience. The challenge is implementing the technology the right way that most effectively harnesses it to complement the organisation’s operating model and business objectives.

“Now, more than ever, Australian companies need partners who not only have a deep and specialised understanding of the technology, but who also understand the bigger picture.”

With Rees’ role in place, McGrath will focus on expanding Smart WFM’s global business and developing new resources for customers and the industry. This includes a modern learning institute to equip people with the right amount of ‘digital muscle’ to lead world-class companies and adapt to unexpected changes such as AI.

“In our industry, there’s a tendency to drop and run once the sales cycle is complete, leaving customers in the dark,” said McGrath. “We’ve never subscribed to that and that’s why Chloe is such a good fit. She’s been on the customer side when it’s gone right and when those frustrations are there, and understanding those challenges from a customer perspective is critical for a customer-centric organisation like Smart WFM.”

Working closely with McGrath, Rees will also form part of the strategy team featuring COO Rob Scott, Regional Services Director Geoff Davey, and Advisory and Governance lead Nick Stonefield.

About Smart WFM

Smart WFM is a global human capital management (HCM) consultancy specialising in digital transformation. The company’s service offerings include advisory, implementation and support. It is the largest independent UKG consulting partner in Asia Pacific and offers all types of UKG consulting including Workforce Dimensions (WFD), Workforce Central (WFC), Workforce Ready (WFR) and advanced API integration including Dell Boomi.

www.smartwfm.com

