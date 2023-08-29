Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Affirms Children’s Right To Clean Environment

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 7:49 am
Press Release: UNICEF NZ

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has today, for the first time, explicitly affirmed children’s right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

The authoritative guidance, published as General Comment 26, directs States on how to uphold these rights. This means New Zealand, as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, must take steps to fulfil these rights and report on progress to the Committee.

"Children here in Aotearoa and around the world have been at the forefront of the battle against climate change, urging governments and all adults to step up and safeguard the planet and their future," says Michelle Sharp, CEO of UNICEF Aotearoa. "This new General Comment clearly defines the rights of children in relation to the environment and reflects what children have been telling me: More climate action now."

The guidance requires Government to protect children’s rights from immediate harm, but also harm that could occur in the future based on a failure to act today - both within and beyond our own borders.

It also requires Government to take preventive measures to protect children against foreseeable environmental harm and demands that children and young people be given a seat at the decision-making table.

"As young people who will have to bear the impacts climate change, we have a right to be at the table when discussing climate action," says 20-year-old UNICEF Aotearoa Young Ambassador Ceilidh Malo Sushilo Brown. "It often feels that we are overlooked and that we do not matter when discussing these big issues. We are the future, and we deserve a safe and sustainable planet to thrive on."

UNICEF Aotearoa is calling on Government to establish a child and youth climate advisory committee - a formal mechanism for young people’s diverse voices to feed into climate policy and action, in line with the newly released guidance.

Further, the child-focussed organisation is urging Government to declare the climate crisis a children’s crisis in Parliament, and to join other contemporary countries in signing the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action.

"We have a responsibility to our children and young people to listen to their voices. As the group that’s least responsible but most impacted by climate change, the New Zealand Government must take urgent action to engage children and young people to hear their voices," Sharp says.

"We believe in a future where every child and young person can live safely and freely in a clean and accommodating natural environment with the opportunity to thrive. Taking these steps is a promise to future generations that their right to a habitable planet won’t be superseded by present day interests, and takes seriously young people’s pleas for greater action today" she continued.

 

ENDS

 

For more information contact:

Laura Bond | Head of Communications and Media, UNICEF Aotearoa NZ

Email: laura@unicef.org.nz, Mobile: +64(0)22 368 8211

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UNICEF NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Indonesian Doctors Act On Signs Of Family Violence

Doctors on the Indonesian island of Central Sulawesi are putting into practice training they have received from the UN Population Fund to identify and act upon cases of domestic violence. In the first three months of 2023, staff at Puskemas Sangurara identified seven cases of domestic violence, compared to one or two over a year in the past. More


UN News: New Global Fund Boosts Biodiversity

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, launched at the Global Environmental Facility Assembly in Vancouver, will support the implementation of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to halt & reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and guide nature towards recovery by 2050. More


UN News: Lost Generation Of Sudanese Children

The spread of fighting and hunger in Sudan could destroy the country, as the future of a “lost generation” of children lies in the balance, says UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who also warned that hundreds of thousands of children were severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death. More

UN News: Da’esh Still A Threat In Conflict Zones

The continued expansion of Da’esh & affiliates in parts of Africa, as well as the increasing level of violence and threat is deeply concerning, with the Da’esh affiliate in the Sahel region becoming increasingly autonomous and stepping up attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. More


UN News: Over 2 Million Children Displaced By Sudan War

Fighting between the Sudanese Army and military rival the Rapid Support Forces which erupted in April has displaced 1.7M children within the country, while over 470,000 have fled across the border, an average of over 700 displaced every hour. More


UN News: No Justice For Myanmar’s Rohingya

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has reiterated the call for accountability and justice for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven from their homes in Myanmar by security forces in what has been described as “textbook” ethnic cleansing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 