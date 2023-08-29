Grandstream Announces Strategic Partnership With Australia-based UC And Networking Distributor

Boston, MA, USA, and Melbourne, Australia – August 29, 2023 – Grandstream has onboarded a new Tier-1 Partner based out of Australia, CommsPlus Distribution. CommsPlus is among the most experienced in the Australian telecommunications industry, specialising in the distribution of unified communications (UC) solutions and peripheral products. CommsPlus is a highly respected and established distributor that has been working with Australia’s leading telecommunications service providers for many years. CommsPlus has taken the reigns in handling Grandstream’s account with Telstra, and aims to enhance Grandstream’s presence within the telecommunications space even further.

This partnership with CommsPlus will give the Australian market better access to all of Grandstream’s products, ensuring widespread availability and fast delivery. By increasing the local presence of Grandstream, prospective customers get to reap the benefits of same-day delivery and dedicated local service. Grandstream’s ever-growing portfolio of UC and networking solutions caters to diverse industries and verticals, including enterprises, healthcare, SMBs, education, hospitality, and call centres.

CommsPlus will be stocking Grandstream’s entire portfolio of products, which also includes the latest product lines such as GWN switches, access points, hotel phones, and IP phones. Although CommsPlus specialises in the distribution of UC solutions, it is also going to focus on growing Grandstream’s rapidly expanding networking product line through its reseller channels.

Paul Bailye, Group CEO at CommsPlus Distribution said:

“CommsPlus Distribution is very proud that Grandstream has chosen to partner with us to distribute its growing portfolio of networking and UC solutions. As a specialist UC distributor, the opportunity to add Grandstream’s suite of products was a logical and complimentary fit for our business.”

Bailye said, “Our reseller base is continuing to grow, and Grandstream provides CommsPlus the ability to create additional value and opportunities for our resellers to win more business, and to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for their customers.”

Ben Miall, Director of Sales, Oceania at Grandstream Networks Inc. said:

“Grandstream Networks is delighted to welcome CommsPlus Distribution as a direct partner in the Australian market. CommsPlus has an established reseller base in the UC segment along with strong telco relationships, and the Grandstream Networks portfolio will further expand its offering to resellers and customers in these verticals.”

Miall added, “Grandstream will bring new offerings to CommsPlus’s channel, including Wi-Fi-based cordless and desk phones, intercoms, IP-PBX, and ATAs along with our networking portfolio. This will further allow CommsPlus resellers to design and install complete UC based solutions for their customers, All while being able to access the entire Grandstream metworks product portfolio”.

About Commsplus:

CommsPlus Distribution is the leading distribution partner of choice for Unified Communications and Collaboration vendors like Access4, Avaya, Aver, Call2Teams, Grandstream, NEC, and Xima. We provide our partners with access to world-class solutions and programs that are backed up by our demonstrated capability and commitment to support, training, marketing, and distribution without disruption.

About Grandstream:

Grandstream has been connecting the world since 2002 with unified communications and networking solutions that make communicating more impactful than ever before. Our award-winning solutions provide everything needed to build a seamless, easy-to-manage communication platform, offering a one-stop-shop for all networking, unified communications, collaboration, and physical security solutions. Headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, Grandstream Solutions are used in over 150 countries and are trusted by global enterprises and small businesses alike for their quality, reliability, and innovation.

