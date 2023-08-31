Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Atrocious Crime’ Of Enforced Disappearances

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked Wednesday’s International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance by condemning the “atrocious crime” and urging all Member States to hold those who perpetrate it accountable.

Enforced disappearance has regularly been used as a tool for instilling fear and exert control over a population. The feeling of insecurity it generates is not limited to close relatives of the disappeared, but also their communities and society as a whole.

In a post on social media platform X, The UN chief said enforced disappearance was “a serious human rights violation that has frequently been used to spread terror…I call on countries to help put an end to this atrocious crime”.

 

News that may never come

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), enforced disappearance can be defined as the arrest, detention, or abduction of an individual by the State or group acting with the authorization of the State, followed by concealment of the whereabouts of the disappeared person.

It is a crime under International Human Rights Law. Victims are frequently subjected to torture and live in perpetual fear for their lives. Their families, ignorant of the fate of their loved ones, are left wondering and waiting for news that may never come.

According to the UN, hundreds of thousands of people have vanished during conflicts or periods of repression in at least 85 countries around the world.

 

‘Every day is a fight’

“For the families & friends of the disappeared, every day is a fight to know the fate & whereabouts of their loved ones. Truth & justice are essential,” said High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I call on States to guarantee protection, accountability, transparency & redress for all victims of enforced disappearances,” he continued.

 

Global problem

Enforced disappearance, once largely the product of military dictatorships, has become a global problem and is not restricted to a specific region of the world. It has been used frequently as a means of political repression.

At the same time as the UN General Assembly sanctioned the international day in December 2010, the same resolution adopted the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and declared 30 August the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, beginning in 2011.

 

Practical support

OHCHR officials and a large group of UN-appointed regional human rights experts urged States to provide effective access to justice for victims who have suffered harm as the direct result of enforced disappearance, in a statement delivered on Tuesday.

They warned that ensuring adequate access to justice and proper accountability for perpetrators at all levels was critical.

“Access to justice must not be merely theoretical but guaranteed in practice through concrete measures that promote and fully value the genuine and meaningful participation of victims and their representatives throughout the process,” the experts said.

In the context of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, OHCHR officials and the group of UN-appointed human rights experts jointly called on all member states to make pledges to promote justice for all victims of enforced disappearances without delay, and to ratify international and regional instruments on enforced disappearances.

UN-appointed regional human rights experts are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, work on a voluntary and unpaid basis, are not UN staff, and work independently from any government or organisation.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Hundreds Of Thousands In SE Asia Trafficked By Online Scammers

Victims face a range of serious violations & abuses, including threats to their safety and security. Many have been subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, arbitrary detention, sexual violence, forced labour, and other human rights abuses. More


UN News: Widespread Learning Loss In Ukraine Due To War & COVID-19

Up to 57% of teachers report a deterioration in students’ Ukrainian language abilities, up to 45% of educators point to a reduction in maths skills, while 52% report a reduction in foreign language abilities. More


UN News: Niger Spiralling Into ‘Protection Crisis’

Food and commodity prices jumped after sanctions were introduced, while the security situation & fuel shortages have seriously impacted aid workers’ mobility, keeping them from reaching those most in need. If humanitarians are unable to bring in food and medical assistance, the effects may be “catastrophic”. More

UN News: Indonesian Doctors Act On Signs Of Family Violence

Doctors on the Indonesian island of Central Sulawesi are putting into practice training they have received from the UN Population Fund to identify and act upon cases of domestic violence. In the first three months of 2023, staff at Puskemas Sangurara identified seven cases of domestic violence, compared to one or two over a year in the past. More


UN News: New Global Fund Boosts Biodiversity

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund will support the implementation of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to halt & reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and guide nature towards recovery by 2050. More


UN News: Lost Generation Of Sudanese Children

The spread of fighting and hunger in Sudan could destroy the country, as the future of a “lost generation” of children lies in the balance, says UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who also warned that hundreds of thousands of children were severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 