Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PLN Signs Cooperation With TANESCO To Develop Electricity Ecosystem In Tanzania

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 7:26 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Signing in the presence of the Indonesian and Tanzanian Presidents, in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

JAKARTA, Sept 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Tanzania Electric Supply Co. Ltd. (TANESCO), a parastatal company incorporated in 1931, has adopted a business transformation implemented by Indonesian state-owned electric company PT PLN (Persero). Aiming to carry out similar developments in Africa, TANESCO agreed to a business cooperation with PLN.

The agreement was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo and Managing Director of TANESCO, Maharage Chande, in the presence of Indonesian President, Joko Widodo and Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on August 22.

The signing of an MoU between PLN and TANESCO signifies a significant milestone in the field of international business cooperation. This agreement entails the adoption of PLN's successful business transformation model by TANESCO, ultimately demonstrating PLN's intention to expand its presence in the global market.

President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo explained that the MoU was a follow-up to a previous meeting in Jakarta on February 10, 2023, with Tanzania's Minister of Energy, January Makamba and TANESCO Management, regarding a cooperation with Indonesia in developing Tanzania's electricity sector ecosystem.

Darmawan added the MoU specifically outlines four key areas of collaboration. First, it highlights the importance of digital-based transformation, indicating a joint effort to embrace technology and innovation to enhance efficiency and reliability in power supply services, such as Digitalized Power Plant, Digitally Enabled Distribution Excellence, and Super App utility.

Secondly, the MoU emphasizes the development of the core utility business which includes which includes Maintenance, Repair, and Operation (MRO), and Collaborative Co-investment.

The third point of cooperation focuses on the development of non-core utility businesses such maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

Finally, the MoU highlights the importance of capacity building and comprehensive exchange through an internship program between PLN and TANESCO. This initiative aims to facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development between the two companies, fostering a culture of mutual learning and growth.

"PLN has experiences and success stories that can be shared and implemented in Tanzania, especially in terms of human resource management, transformation and digitalization in the electricity sector. For this reason, we will do our best effort in this cooperation, because PLN's success will also be an achievement for Indonesia," Darmawan said.

Managing Director of TANESCO, Maharage Chande said the business transformation steps taken by PLN can be adopted by TANESCO to make the electricity system in East Africa, especially Tanzania more reliable and sustainable. This cooperation is also to achieve a common goal towards Net Zero Emission (NZE).

"PLN is a very well-known electricity company in the global arena. This cooperation opens up opportunities for business expansion and also strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries as well as between companies," said Maharage Chande.

Overall, the signing of this MoU not only solidifies the partnership between PLN and TANESCO but also underscores the importance of international collaboration in the field of energy. By leveraging PLN's successful business transformation model, TANESCO aims to enhance its operations and service delivery, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and development of Tanzania.

About PLN
PT PLN (Persero) is a state-owned electricity company that continues to be committed and innovative in carrying out a mission to illuminate and move the nation. With a vision to become the leading electricity company in Southeast Asia, PLN is moving towards becoming the number one choice for energy solutions. PLN is committed to transformation with aspirations of being Green, Lean, Innovative, and Customer Focused to provide electricity for a better life. PLN can be contacted through the PLN Mobile application available on PlayStore or AppStore. https://web.pln.co.id/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
OHCHR: Continuing Abuses In Manipur

By mid-August, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed and over 300 injured, mostly from India's Kuki ethnic community. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands being displaced, thousands of homes being burnt down, the destruction of farmland, loss of crops, and loss of livelihood. More


UN News: Literacy Classes For Afghan Girls And Women

Logar province, where most girls and women remain illiterate, is one of the most conservative areas in Afghanistan. Even before the decision to suspend girls’ access to eduction beyond primary school, most families did not let them attend, but with UNESCO's help over 1,000 women from age 15-45 are learning how to read, write, and calculate for the first time in their lives. More


UN News: Indigenous Knowledge Tackles Climate Crisis in Philippines

In the mountainous province of Bukidnon, indigenous groups are being forced to adapt to the alarming impacts of climate change, but local communities are making significant strides, using centuries-old knowledge to forge sustainable solutions. More

Amanda Yee: Biden’s Renewal Of Travel Ban To North Korea

The draconian travel ban, first set in place by the Trump administration in 2017, prevents as many as 100,000 Koreans in the US from visiting family members in North Korea. Despite Korean American activists’ repeated calls to lift the ban, it has been renewed annually ever since. More


IPMSDL: Bolivia’s Aymara Nation - Indigenous Climate Issues

The Aymara Nation faces several challenges such as poverty, discrimination, limited access to the justice system, violation of human rights, lack of protection for traditional knowledge, lack of access to drinking water, and lack of access to comprehensive health care for Indigenous. More


UN News: Carnage In Haiti Needs To Stop

So far this year, gang violence in the Caribbean country has claimed more than 2,500 lives, with over 1,000 injured. At least 970 Haitians have been kidnapped and over 10,000 people who sought refuge in spontaneous camps and host families have been forcibly displaced. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 