OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2023

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) can confirm that Papua New Guinea and Samoa have withdrawn from the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, to be played from September 13-30 2023, in Tahiti.

In line with the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2023 Regulations, Papua New Guinea Football Federation (PNGFA) and Football Federation Samoa (FFS) will be referred to the OFC Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

The OFC Executive Committee has now approved the change of format and redraw of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship.

The competition will feature eight teams in two groups of 4 for the Group stage.

The Play-off stage will consist of the play-off for fifth place and the play-off for seventh place. The knockout stage will consist of the semi-finals, the play-off for third place and the final.

The tournament dates have changed from September 13-26 with the draw to follow tomorrow.

