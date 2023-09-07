Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Record Numbers Risking Lives To Cross Dangerous Darien Gap

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 8:48 pm
Press Release: UN News

An unprecedented number of migrants and refugees continue to cross the dense tropical jungle between Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap, risking their lives and facing horrific human rights abuses, the UN rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.

So far this year, more than 330,000 people have crossed the Darien Gap on their journey towards North America – the highest annual figure recorded to date, OHCHR said. One in five was a child.

Risk of sexual violence

During the crossing, migrants and refugees are exposed to multiple human rights violations and abuses, including sexual violence – “a particular risk for children, women, LGBTI people and people with disabilities”, said OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado.

She added that there were also murders, disappearances, trafficking, robbery, and intimidation by organised crime groups.

10-day journey

Ms. Hurtado pointed out that traveling on foot through the 575,000-hectare jungle was already perilous in itself, and a four to seven-day walk across the Darien Gap in the dry season could turn into a 10-day trip during the nine month-long rainy season.

The harrowing trek involves climbing steep mountains and crossing dangerous waterways.

Increased vulnerabilities

OHCHR highlighted “limited humanitarian attention” both in Panama and Costa Rica as a factor that worsened the precarious living conditions in the two countries and increased vulnerabilities.

Last month, the UN quoted figures from Panamanian authorities showing that those crossing the jungle came mainly from Venezuela (55 per cent), Haiti (14 per cent), and Ecuador (14 per cent).

Some are coming from Colombia and Peru and children of Haitian parents born in Chile and Brazil have been recorded too.

Others come from as far away as China, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Stretched capacity

With the support of the international community, the Government of Panama has built three migration centres to provide shelter, food, health care and water and sanitation for those on the move, OHCHR said. Two are located in Darien province and one at the border with Costa Rica.

However, capacity remains stretched. OHCHR warned that amid rising numbers of incoming refugees and migrants, providing protection and aid was increasingly challenging for the authorities.

Avoid anti-migrant narratives

Ms. Hurtado said her office recognised the efforts being made by Costa Rica and Panama to meet humanitarian needs.

OHCHR called on the international community to strengthen its support to the States in the Americas to close protection gaps and to help address the structural factors forcing people to leave their homes.

Back in August, the UN migration agency (IOM) and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) also urged a “collaborative, comprehensive and regional approach” in responding to humanitarian and protection needs of people on the move across the whole Latin America and Caribbean region.

Advocating for human rights-based solutions to migration governance challenges, OHCHR warned against “discriminatory, anti-migrant narratives” targeting vulnerable people on the move.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Coasts & Sea Life Face Major Threat From Sand Removal

Startling findings reveal the marine dredging industry is extracting a staggering 6B tons of sand and sediment annually, the equivalent to over 1M dump trucks every day, placing immense pressure on marine biodiversity and the well-being of coastal communities. More


OHCHR: Fighting Against Modern Forms Of Slavery

Canada’s temporary foreign worker programmes are a breeding ground for contemporary slavery, a UN expert said today, urging the country to do more to protect workers and offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants. More


Tikur Netsanet: Another War Breaks Out In Northern Ethiopia

Once again, the federal government is at war with another region in a federal system where regions are demarcated along ethnic lines. Moreover, each region in Ethiopia has its own police force, special units, and local militia. More

Jerome Irwin: Australia's Future Hangs On Vote For A New Voice In Parliament

The world awaits the decision of Australia’s voters on a long-overdue reconciliation with the nation’s Aboriginal peoples, Torres Strait Islanders, and descendants of its ‘Settler-Colonist’ forbears. The extremely contentious issue has Australians on edge for many different reasons. More


OHCHR: Continuing Abuses In Manipur

By mid-August, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed and over 300 injured, mostly from India's Kuki ethnic community. Tens of thousands have been displaced, thousands of homes burnt down, and farmland destroyed, resulting in massive loss of crops and livelihood. More


UN News: Indigenous Knowledge Tackles Climate Crisis in Philippines

Indigenous groups in the province of Bukidnon are being forced to adapt to the alarming impacts of climate change, but local communities are making significant strides, using centuries-old knowledge to forge sustainable solutions. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 