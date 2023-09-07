Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Guterres Leads Call To Make Africa ‘Renewable Energy Superpower’

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 9:37 pm
Press Release: UN News

The flame of injustice is “scorching hopes and possibilities” across Africa as the world grapples with the climate crisis, with the continent suffering some of the worst impacts of global warming said the UN chief on Tuesday.

Secretary-General António Guterres was addressing the African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, noting that despite “extreme heat, ferocious floods, and tens of thousands dead from devastating droughts”, the continent was responsible for less than four per cent of emissions.

“The blow inflicted on development is all around with growing hunger and displacement”, he said.

‘Quantum leap’

But amid the “climate chaos” he said it was still possible to avoid the worst, “but only with a quantum leap in climate action.”

He said far greater climate ambition was needed from all countries led by the largest emitters, in line with his Climate Solidarity Pact and Acceleration Agenda.

He called on the G20 advanced economies meeting in Delhi this week, to take responsibility and commit to reaching net zero emissions as close as possible to 2040.

Secondly, he called for “climate justice” to reach goals on renewable and affordable energy, particularly in Africa. This means operationalizing the agreed loss and damage fund, universal early warning systems, and a “course correction in the global financial system.”

‘World leader in renewable energy’

Third, Africa is rich in untapped renewable energy with the potential to become a world leader in renewables and “green growth.”

It has nearly a third of the world’s mineral reserves for solar power, electric vehicles and battery storage.

“To truly benefit all Africans, the production and trade of these critical minerals must be sustainable, transparent and just across every link of the supply chain”.

The UN chief pointed to the Greater Horn region where over 85 per cent of electricity comes from renewables. Mozambique gets nearly all its energy from green and sustainable resources.

And wind and solar projects are already helping power Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and South Sudan.

He called for a collective effort to create “a true” African Renewable Energy Alliance.

‘African miracle’

“Renewable energy could be the African miracle but we must make it happen. We must all work together for Africa to become a renewable energy superpower.”

Mr. Guterres told the conference of African leaders and stakeholders hosted by Kenya and the African Union Commission that he was convinced the continent “can be at the heart of a renewable future.”

He said now was the time for all nations “to stand as one in defence of our only home. Let’s deliver the climate justice that Africans, the world, and the planet we share, demand and deserve.”

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi after his speech, the Secretary-General said it was time to end the injustices that are holding the continent back. He pledged to work closely with African leaders and organizations such as the AU, to accelerate progress.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Coasts & Sea Life Face Major Threat From Sand Removal

Startling findings reveal the marine dredging industry is extracting a staggering 6B tons of sand and sediment annually, the equivalent to over 1M dump trucks every day, placing immense pressure on marine biodiversity and the well-being of coastal communities. More


OHCHR: Fighting Against Modern Forms Of Slavery

Canada’s temporary foreign worker programmes are a breeding ground for contemporary slavery, a UN expert said today, urging the country to do more to protect workers and offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants. More


Tikur Netsanet: Another War Breaks Out In Northern Ethiopia

Once again, the federal government is at war with another region in a federal system where regions are demarcated along ethnic lines. Moreover, each region in Ethiopia has its own police force, special units, and local militia. More

Jerome Irwin: Australia's Future Hangs On Vote For A New Voice In Parliament

The world awaits the decision of Australia’s voters on a long-overdue reconciliation with the nation’s Aboriginal peoples, Torres Strait Islanders, and descendants of its ‘Settler-Colonist’ forbears. The extremely contentious issue has Australians on edge for many different reasons. More


OHCHR: Continuing Abuses In Manipur

By mid-August, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed and over 300 injured, mostly from India's Kuki ethnic community. Tens of thousands have been displaced, thousands of homes burnt down, and farmland destroyed, resulting in massive loss of crops and livelihood. More


UN News: Indigenous Knowledge Tackles Climate Crisis in Philippines

Indigenous groups in the province of Bukidnon are being forced to adapt to the alarming impacts of climate change, but local communities are making significant strides, using centuries-old knowledge to forge sustainable solutions. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 