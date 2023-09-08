Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Women Police Means Safer Future For Everyone

Friday, 8 September 2023, 6:10 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended law enforcement agencies around the world on Thursday stressing that more women in policing will “build a safer future for everyone.”

He delivered his message marking the first eve International Day of Police Cooperation, designated by the UN General Assembly during its 77th session.

“Women’s participation promotes access to justice for all, including for victims of gender-based violence, who may be more likely to seek help from women officers”, said the UN chief.

Women police officers play a crucial role across the full spectrum of policing, from crime prevention to criminal investigations, the protection of human rights, safety and security.

 

Community focus

A police force that reflects the diversity of the community it serves, is better equipped to build trust and confidence, with clear benefits for safety and better service delivery.

“Police must reflect the diverse societies they serve. The United Nations supports Member States in ensuring that women are equally represented in all functions, including as leaders, of the police workforce,” added Mr. Guterres.

 

Gender equality

Transforming police organizations to become more gender-responsive requires improved understanding of the barriers which prevent women officers from full, equal, and meaningful participation.

“Together, let us promote cooperation, foster gender equality and build a safer future for everyone,” he concluded.

Marking the inaugural International Day and in recognition of the vital importance of women in policing, the UN is urging societies everywhere to embrace police reform so women can forge meaningful careers serving their communities under the rule of law.

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Coasts & Sea Life Face Major Threat From Sand Removal

Startling findings reveal the marine dredging industry is extracting a staggering 6B tons of sand and sediment annually, the equivalent to over 1M dump trucks every day, placing immense pressure on marine biodiversity and the well-being of coastal communities. More


OHCHR: Fighting Against Modern Forms Of Slavery

Canada’s temporary foreign worker programmes are a breeding ground for contemporary slavery, a UN expert said today, urging the country to do more to protect workers and offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants. More


Tikur Netsanet: Another War Breaks Out In Northern Ethiopia

Once again, the federal government is at war with another region in a federal system where regions are demarcated along ethnic lines. Moreover, each region in Ethiopia has its own police force, special units, and local militia. More

Jerome Irwin: Australia's Future Hangs On Vote For A New Voice In Parliament

The world awaits the decision of Australia’s voters on a long-overdue reconciliation with the nation’s Aboriginal peoples, Torres Strait Islanders, and descendants of its ‘Settler-Colonist’ forbears. The extremely contentious issue has Australians on edge for many different reasons. More


OHCHR: Continuing Abuses In Manipur

By mid-August, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed and over 300 injured, mostly from India's Kuki ethnic community. Tens of thousands have been displaced, thousands of homes burnt down, and farmland destroyed, resulting in massive loss of crops and livelihood. More


UN News: Indigenous Knowledge Tackles Climate Crisis in Philippines

Indigenous groups in the province of Bukidnon are being forced to adapt to the alarming impacts of climate change, but local communities are making significant strides, using centuries-old knowledge to forge sustainable solutions. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 