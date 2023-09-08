UN Human Rights Chief Welcomes Mexico Ruling Decriminalizing Abortion

GENEVA (7 September 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has welcomed Wednesday’s judgement by Mexico’s top court that declared criminal penalties for abortion unconstitutional. He called for immediate action to implement the decision.

“This judgement, which affirms previous decisions of the Supreme Court, represents a major victory for women in Mexico in their decades-long struggle for their bodily autonomy and their sexual and reproductive health and rights,” said Türk. “It is also testament to the importance of having an independent judiciary committed to the defence of human rights.”

“I call on Mexico’s Congress to take immediate steps to enact the necessary legislation to expunge abortion from the federal penal code, and for state legislatures where abortion remains criminalized to promptly follow suit,” he added.

The High Commissioner also called on States around the world that still criminalize abortion to follow Mexico’s example and reform their laws to ensure safe and legal access to abortion, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law.

