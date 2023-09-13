Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niue Formalises Diplomatic Relations With The Government Of Canada

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Government Of Niue

Alofi, Niue – 13 September 2023 – The Government of Niue has established diplomatic relations with the Government of Canada. The two nations exchanged government official notes which signifies deepening friendship, cooperation, and strengthening international ties with the Government of Canada.

This morning during an official phone call, the Premier of Niue and Minister for External Affairs, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mélanie Joly PC.

The Premier thanked the Minister for hosting Niue delegation in Montreal last year during the Convention on Biological Diversity. They discussed the importance of the environment to the people of Niue and the work that the Canadian government is doing on their Indo-Pacific strategy.

Both the Premier and Minister were happy with the opportunity to formalise friendly relations between the two nations.

The establishment marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship and solidifies the commitment of both nations to foster greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest, trade and investment, culture, technology, and education.

The announcement is the outcome of concerted efforts by Office of External Affairs and Canadian officials via their respective missions in Wellington. The agreement of diplomatic relation signals a dedication to strengthen international partnerships and promote peace and prosperity at a global stage. It highlights the commitment of the Government of Niue and Government of Canada to uphold international law and cooperate on a range of matters of mutual concern. The Government of Niue looks forward to a fruitful and enduring relationship with the Government of Canada.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Government Of Niue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: No Legal Grounds For 'Elections’ In Ukraine

Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. These so-called 'elections' in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson & Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine have no legal grounds. More


UN Special Procedures: Russian War Synonymous With Torture

Harrowing testimonies from Ukraine include electric charges applied to ears and genitals, mock executions at gunpoint, simulated drowning, forced stress positions, and various ceremonies of ridicule and humiliation. These acts are part an orchestrated policy to intimidate, punish, or extract confessions. More


UN Special Procedures: Violence In Ecuador Is A Wake-up Call To Address Poverty

Lack of work and poor education have made young people easy recruits for criminal gangs that are fuelling poverty by extorting small businesses, disrupting children’s education, and creating such despair that many are simply leaving the country. This vicious cycle can only be broken if Ecuador invests more in its people. More

UN News: Lebanon School Occupations

Thousands of children are at risk amid a resurgence of violence at the Ein el Hilweh camp, the largest in Lebanon. Clashes between rival factions have displaced thousands of refugees & armed groups have taken over eight schools run by UNRWA, preventing around 6,000 children from accessing classrooms as a new school year begins. More


UN News: Unprecedented Child Migration In Latin America & Caribbean

Children in Latin America and the Caribbean represent around 25% of migrants, driven from their homes by gang violence, instability, poverty, and climate change. Along the Darién Gap, at least 29,000 children made the crossing in 2021, followed by an estimated 40,000 last year. More


UN News: The World Is Failing Females

Over 340M women and girls (an estimated 8% of the world’s female population) will soon be living in extreme poverty. Despite global efforts, new figures indicate the urgent need for an additional $360B per year in investment to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment by 2030. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 