Niue Formalises Diplomatic Relations With The Government Of Canada

Alofi, Niue – 13 September 2023 – The Government of Niue has established diplomatic relations with the Government of Canada. The two nations exchanged government official notes which signifies deepening friendship, cooperation, and strengthening international ties with the Government of Canada.

This morning during an official phone call, the Premier of Niue and Minister for External Affairs, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mélanie Joly PC.

The Premier thanked the Minister for hosting Niue delegation in Montreal last year during the Convention on Biological Diversity. They discussed the importance of the environment to the people of Niue and the work that the Canadian government is doing on their Indo-Pacific strategy.

Both the Premier and Minister were happy with the opportunity to formalise friendly relations between the two nations.

The establishment marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship and solidifies the commitment of both nations to foster greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest, trade and investment, culture, technology, and education.

The announcement is the outcome of concerted efforts by Office of External Affairs and Canadian officials via their respective missions in Wellington. The agreement of diplomatic relation signals a dedication to strengthen international partnerships and promote peace and prosperity at a global stage. It highlights the commitment of the Government of Niue and Government of Canada to uphold international law and cooperate on a range of matters of mutual concern. The Government of Niue looks forward to a fruitful and enduring relationship with the Government of Canada.

© Scoop Media

