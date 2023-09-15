3 Not-So-Common Alternative Investing Tips

Investing in the stock market is not the only way to earn a profit as an investor. Investing in stocks can be quite profitable, but if that’s not your cup of tea, you have other options.

Here are some tips for pursuing unconventional and alternative investments.

1. Pursue some risky alternative investments

Alternative investing is a great way to diversify your portfolio, especially if you enjoy getting creative and exploring new opportunities. Although, the best opportunities often come with greater risk.

Have you considered some of the investment opportunities that come with some risk? Risk isn’t inherently bad. It’s part of the game. If you’re willing to take a chance, you might just find your groove.

If you don’t mind some risk, your best options are:

· Startups. Investing in off-market, private startups is more likely to provide a good return. Although, you’ll still need to vet each project thoroughly.

· Commodities. Physical commodities hold and gain value over time. This includes materials like steel, and precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum. Investing in gold is one of the most popular alternative investments dealing with a physical commodity.

· Real estate, including REITs. Buying, selling, and flipping properties is a good way to generate a return if you’re willing to spend the time and money involved.

· Peer-to-peer lending. This is an unsecured investment and is a little more risky, but it could pay off. This is where multiple investors combine cash to lend to individuals through an official platform. You can spread your capital across multiple risk profiles and loans to diversify and reduce your risk.

· Cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is easy to buy, and many people have made some decent returns despite it being on the risky side.

· Hedge funds. Some people find them risky, but a hedge fund can earn you 20%+ yearly as the asset manager.

· Art. Although the value of art isn’t guaranteed to increase, sometimes it does. If you can learn which artists tend to produce works that appreciate, it’s a worthwhile pursuit.

· Crowdfunding. Sometimes, people offer returns for certain levels of crowdfunding contributions. If you invest in startups through equity crowdfunding, you might see some good returns. Although, if you don’t get involved with the founders, it’s a little riskier.

2. Invest in antiques

If you can learn this specialized niche, you can profit generously from investing in antique items, including jewelry, toys, coins, books, furniture, and clothing.

To make this opportunity work, you’ll likely need a burning passion for the world of antiques because it’s not easy, and there is no perfect formula. You really need to know the significance of various items to understand their potential worth in the market, now and in the future. If you aren’t interested in the pieces you want to collect and sell, you’ll struggle to learn about them.

What makes antiques a challenging investment is the possibility of being fooled by reproductions, having to maintain or repair the items, and the time it takes to find a buyer. However, there’s also a possibility you might find some rare, expensive items in a thrift store. For example, someone purchased a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace in a consignment store for $25 and, in 2017, sold it for $110,000.

3. Invest in pop culture items

Did you know you can invest in pop culture memorabilia from the 1980s and 1990s? Many people have been collecting items like video games, clothing, toys, and more from this era and they’re already going for significant prices. Rare styles of vintage JNCO jeans have sold for $300 to $600, and some video games, like a sealed 1992 SNES Super Mario World graded 9.6 sold for $12,999.

To invest in some of these items, you need to know the culture. For example, only 500 first edition copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone were printed, and 300 were given to libraries. This makes the first edition super rare, and a copy that surfaced sold for $81,250.

Furbies are still selling for hundreds of dollars, and action figures can fetch between $20 and $60, depending on their condition.

If you know what to look for, you can find some of these valuable pop culture items at garage sales, thrift stores, and maybe even online.

Investment opportunities are everywhere

When you want to diversify your investments, there are virtually endless opportunities when you’re open to new ideas and unconventional ideas. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you invest in – as long as it generates a profitable return.

