Similarweb Recognised As A Leader In Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Tel Aviv, Israel & New York (September 14, 2023) Similarweb today announced that it has been recognised as a Data Enrichment leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyse, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analysing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organisations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximise campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modelling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Similarweb emerged as a leader in the Enrichment category with joint customers leveraging their rich web, app, search, and ecommerce data to round out the picture of the digital markets they compete in.”

Similarweb was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Enrichment category for the data products offered on Snowflake Marketplace and how the company has helped enterprises achieve a more complete picture of the competitive landscape in digital markets.

“Similarweb data is powerful on its own but even more powerful when customers integrate it with their own enterprise data, models, and workflows using Snowflake’s Data Cloud — a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all data,” Similarweb CEO Or Offer said. “Business and marketing leaders are looking for a true 360-degree view of customers, competitors, and markets, which they can see more clearly by combining many data sources into a coherent view. This recognition in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report highlights how valuable our data can be as part of that mix.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyse, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their market with the best Digital Data. Similarweb reveals what is happening online and provides businesses with the essential digital data & analytics needed to build strategy, optimize customer acquisition and increase monetization. We empower our users to be the first to discover and capture the best business opportunities and stay alert to react instantly to emerging threats to their business. Similarweb products are easy to use and integrated into users’ workflow, powered by the most advanced technology, and based on the most comprehensive and accurate digital data on the planet.

© Scoop Media

