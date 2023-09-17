Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BANGLADESH: ADN Condemns Unjust Imprisonment Of Bangladeshi HRDs Adilur Rahman And Nasiruddin Elan

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 7:37 am
Press Release: Asia Democracy Network

Seoul, Korea - The Asia Democracy Network (ADN) vehemently condemns the recent sentencing of Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan, activists attached to the Odhikar human rights organization in Bangladesh. Their unjust imprisonment on trumped-up charges is a grave violation of their fundamental rights and an alarming attack on the principles of democracy and justice.

Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan have long been champions of human rights, tirelessly documenting extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and police brutality in Bangladesh. Their dedication to upholding the rule of law and defending the rights of marginalized communities has been unwavering.

The charges against them, stemming from a fact-finding report they compiled a decade ago, are baseless and politically motivated. The accusations of publishing "distorted reports and doctored images" are nothing more than an attempt to silence their courageous voices and undermine their essential work in advocating for justice.

ADN calls for the immediate release of Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan and the quashing of their convictions. We demand that the Bangladeshi government cease its harassment of these two human rights defenders and respect their right to engage in crucial human rights work without fear of reprisals.

Furthermore, we strongly urge the Bangladeshi government to uphold the principles of accountability and the rule of law. It is an egregious violation of international human rights standards to systematically target human rights defenders and tarnish their images and crucial work. Justice institutions and laws must not be weaponized to suppress dissent and undermine justice. The Bangladeshi government's actions must not go unchecked.

ADN stands unwaveringly with Adilur Rahman Khan, Nasiruddin Elan, and all human rights defenders in Bangladesh. We demand that the government takes immediate and resolute action to ensure their unyielding freedom from intimidation and harassment. Mere lip service to international human rights standards is insufficient; the principles of justice, accountability, and democracy must be upheld firmly. The smear campaign against them and fellow human rights defenders must cease immediately, for it undermines the nation's integrity and commitment to human rights and democracy.

-Asia Democracy Network

